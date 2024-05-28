Sign up to never miss a drop
Statement Bag? Too Easy: A$AP Rocky Mastered Statement Pants

Words By Jake Silbert

A$AP Rocky is a power dresser, the definition of. Like, who else could outdo a own bespoke Goyard bag with pants alone? Now, admittedly, only Rocky would reach for couture-level pants but, still.

After filming with Spike Lee on May 22, Rocky greeted the warming NYC weather as Rocky does: big jewelry, bigger Goyard bag, and biggest pants.

Now, you would be right to think that Rocky's AWGE-fied Goyard bag is the main event because, in any other situation, it would be. It's a classic Rocky flex: a familiar luxury staple flipped it on its head, simply done better.

In this case, Rocky made some magic with Goyard's $2,200 Artois PM bag, a smaller and slicker iteration of the comparably played-out and duped-to-death Saint Louis GM tote.

So not only is Rocky wearing a less common Goyard but he has, of course, taken it to outrageous new heights with all-over AWGE branding, riffing on the monogramming service typically offered for Goyard bags while repping his own brand.

That's the quintessential multilayered A$AP Rocky touch.

Lots going on there. And, yet, even his wildly cool Goyard bag is drowned out by Rocky's typically peerless pants.

Here I pause to underscore that simply no one wears cooler trousers than A$AP Rocky. That's a fact: even when he's suited up, Rocky's bottoms are perpetually on point.

That's partially because he has famously excellent taste and enough excess swag to make quite literally anything look good, but also because Rocky understands the value of flash and fit.

He knows, correctly, that pants are the most important part of the outfit and consistently comes correct with killer pantaloons that do enough talking for the rest of his outfit, saying everything with effortlessly balanced proportions.

The hand-embroidered BLUEMARBLE Fall/Winter 2024 pants worn with his Goyard bag personifies Rocky's stylistic cues and, frankly, blow the bag away.

Rocky's bespoke bottoms are baggy but with intent, grounded by a loose leg and giant rise.

They are studded and beaded to ostentatious perfection, the quintessential statement piece that is far, far from ostentatious.

You want to wear them. You wish you could wear them. You wish you could wear them as easily as Rocky himself. Tasteful showmanship through clothes.

In other words, A$AP Rocky's personal style epitomized.

