It's Bottega Everything for A$AP Rocky (Even for Graduations)

in StyleWords By Morgan Smith

These days, A$AP Rocky's style is all about Bottega Veneta. While he may occasionally switch it up with a casual PUMA moment, his go-to is undeniably Bottega. He's become so synonymous with the luxury brand that we may as well nickname him Mr. Bottega.

So were we shocked to see Rocky suited up in the Bottega when attending a graduation ceremont in the Big Apple (for RIhanna's brother, no less)? Of course not! But were we pleased to behold yet another excellent Rocky 'fit that deserves its own moment? Definitely. So here we are!

Let's break down his look: Rocky wore a slightly roomy Bottega Veneta suit crafted from stretchy wool grain de poudre and doused in pale blue. Underneath the oversized BV suit, Pretty Flacko donned a crisp white shirt joined by a leather necktie (also Bottega). Finally, Rocky's look finished off with Bottega braided leather loafers and Bottega's encrusted drop earrings. 

Did I mention Rocky's 'fit was all Bottega Veneta?

Naturally, Rocky's famously fashionable partner, Rih, was right on his arm as they made a stylish departure to the graduation festivities. Rihanna went all-black mode in a chic black leather jacket, layered over a sheer Dior skirt and accessorized with a slick Lady Dior handbag. 

Lady Dior + Mr. Bottega? It's a match in fashion heaven.

Rocky's relationship with Bottega Veneta has not only confirmed the brand's marketing skills to be clever but he's also helped showcased the label's versatility. Through Rocky's outfits, Bottega has proven to be a perfect fit for many occasions. Stylish jogging? Check. Birthdays? Absolutely. Mother's Day? You bet'cha (grandad flexes included).

Again, you might catch Rocky rocking PUMA and even his own merch during dad duties or promoting his long-awaited aand forthcoming new album, Don't Be Dumb.

To paraphrase Rihanna, most of the time, it's "Bottega, baby."

We certainly missed the stylish couple at the 2024 Met Gala, but they're keeping the streets nourished with looks. Indeed, we're #winning with 'fits from the Mayers.

