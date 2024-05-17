On Mother's Day, A$AP Rocky Dressed Like a Grandpa

A$AP Rocky and Rihanna are the undisputed king and queen of coordinated couples dressing, but the stylish duo shook things up even further during a 2024 Mother's Day outing in New York City.

Our favorite celebrity parents were photographed out in New York City's Tribeca late on May 12, ostensibly toasting to Rih's role as a literal and figurative mother — in addition to birthing her and Rocky's two children, RZA and Riot Rose, she is also Mother to millions of adoring fans.

While Rocky and Rihanna often use date night as an opportunity to flex their sartorial chemistry, whether it's in low-key loungewear or Rick Owens leather (less low-key, more high-key), the couple took two different approaches to their Mother's Day 'fits. (Spoiler alert: They both still look great.)

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

A$AP Rocky kept relatively buttoned-up for Mother's Day, wearing a dark knit cardigan and classic black trousers, paired with sensible, leather lace-ups.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

The 'fit was stylish in an anti-trend sort of way, evoking an elderly sensibility that Rocky has experimented with before — we often see him pair appreciably stuffy blazers or knitwear with refined footwear.

But when the rapper does grandpa-core, it's always ultra-luxe.

This time, Rocky's entire outfit was supplied by Bottega Veneta, an Italian luxury label that has built a remarkably close relationship with Rocky over the past 12 months (see: his stealthy Spring 2024 campaign for the fashion house, surreptitiously shot by paparazzi and styled, at least in part, by Rocky himself).

Rihanna, on the other hand, went less elderly and more extra in a bright red COMME des GARÇONS gown wrapped, printed and, paired with bejeweled heels and a Gucci horsebit clutch.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

That's Mother's Day, Rocky and Rihanna's way.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

We're still disappointed that Rih didn't make it to the 2024 Met Gala, but we'll accept her latest 'fit as an apology.