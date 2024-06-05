Sign up to never miss a drop
Stylish Dad A$AP Rocky Epitomizes No-Brainer Stroller Steeze

Words By Jake Silbert

A$AP Rocky can do no wrong, stylewise. Even while casually taking RZA and Riot Rose, his two babies, out for a stroll, Rocky is peerless.

Note how Rocky is clad for comfort and, yet, still looks wildly cool. This is the work of a master.

While pushing RZA and Riot in Veer's $700 All-Terrain Cruiser, Rocky epitomized no-brainer steeze: black sweatshirt, black athletic shorts, PUMA running shoes and his own bespoke pearl-studded headphones (Beats By Rocky, if you will).

Easy, breezy, beautifully simple.

It's all in the details with Rocky, of course.

What could otherwise appear to be an ordinary outfit is laid bare as a purposeful flex when scrutinized: see how his pullover is loose but trim, fitted but hardly slim.

Even his sneakers, admittedly fairly anonymous for a famously flamboyant fella like A$AP Rocky, are also so clearly intentional, reflective of Rocky's PUMA partnership without directly borrowing from his line.

This reigns things in, exemplified by the short shorts that explode most modern menswear conventions about shorts.

Should dudes wear tiny shorts? Should they wear long shorts?

Who cares! Just wear shorts.

I will say, though, that Rocky's is a case study in shorts length perfection, cannily balancing width and length every time he opts to let the legs breath.

Kinda goes without saying for a guy as good at pants as Rocky but still a solid achievement that Rocky can so smoothly transition from suits 'n semi-elderly swag to normcore.

Like, not everyone can do designer one day and effortless dadcore the next but, then, not everyone is A$AP Rocky.

In fact, most people are not A$AP Rocky. Heck, I'd even posit that there's only one A$AP Rocky.

Still, even those dads who consider fashion entirely antithetical to their existence, consider trying this at home: dial in those proportions, find the easiest monochrome layers imaginable and, boom!

Instant stroller steeze, A$AP Rocky-style.

