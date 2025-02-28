Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
A$AP Rocky’s Debut Ray-Bans Are Unlike Any Other Ray-Bans

Written by Tom Barker in Style
Ray-Ban
Of course, A$AP Rocky’s Debut Ray-Ban collection isn’t going to be a line of simple black Wayfarers. Those familiar with the musician-cum-designer’s style will know he’s partial to a pair of statement glasses, and he’s planning to deliver them in excess as the creative director of Ray-Ban.

On February 27, during Milan Fashion Week, Rocky hosted a dinner to celebrate his new role at the American eyewear label. And in the process, he unveiled some of his unreleased designs to a room of high-profile guests (the likes of Brent Faiyaz, Ice Spice, Charli D’Amelio, and Romeo Beckham were all in attendance).

Though his own eyewear on the night was relatively muted — a thick black pair of sunglasses (by Ray-Ban, of course) worn along with a gray Saint Laurent suit and brown leather jacket — the same couldn’t be said for the upcoming eyewear on display. 

Futuristic-looking wraparound shades were displayed on silver mannequin heads. Some resembled ski goggles while others were more Y2K-coded in their oversizedness.

Ray-Ban
And as if the immense proportions and thick, colorful frames weren’t eye-catching enough, one pair of sunglasses even changes color in UV light.

While some more recognizable Ray-Ban models were also on display (such as a brand-new, exaggerated take on the Wayfarer), the American rapper's new role at Ray-Ban promises to deliver some wild eyewear.

A$AP Rocky is the first person to hold the creative director title at Ray-Ban, and he’s immediately come out swinging. Although looking at his equally futuristic PUMA shoes, this maybe shouldn’t come as a surprise.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

There’s no word yet on when A$AP Rocky’s debut designs for Ray-Ban will be launched, but one thing is for sure: They’re going to stick out amongst the classic wayfarers and sleek acetate designs on Ray-Ban's shelves. 

