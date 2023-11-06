Sign up to never miss a drop
ASICS' Pouch-Strapped Shoes Are Extra-Functional

in SneakersWords By Jake Silbert
ASICS' GEL-Kahana TR V3 sneaker is proof it doesn't need collaborators to cook up a great shoe or colorway, though they certainly don't hurt. The brand-new third iteration of the retro tech-y GEL-Kahana sneaker line, ASICS' GEL-Kahana TR V3 debuts with some strong throwback hues and... a tongue pouch?

That's right, ASICS latest old-looking running shoe comes strapped with a tiny pouch atop each sneaker's tongue, making the most of the horizontal forefoot strap.

Though ASICS isn't the first to deck out its kicks with matching bags, removable sneaker pouches are still a novelty. Shame they haven't aren't more common though, because they're not just handy — as the debut GEL-Kahana TR V3 shoes demonstrate, pouches add an additional layer of cool.

Thing is, the GEL-Kahana TR V3 are plain ol' good-looking shoes. The GEL-Kahana sneaker line's signature sole unit remains in place but the winding laces of the V2 are gone.

Instead, the shoes' appreciably refined uppers take center stage. The ASICS logo stands out stark against a technical mesh upper and the beefed-up mudguard around the toebox grants the GEL-Kahana TR V3 an additional bit of necessary visual heft.

These being trail sneakers — hence the "TR" in their name — it makes thematic sense for ASICS to stick a li'l stash pocket on the GEL-Kahana TR V3's upper. The shoe's heel also wears a strap with 3D webbing notches that one could stick keys or carabiners onto, if they don't mind their additional add-ons scraping the ground on occasion.

Currently available for $146 on KICKS CREW's website, the pouch-wearing ASICS GEL-Kahana TR V3 is likely not the sole iteration of the shoe. ASICS will likely release in more conventional forms in due time, though the pouch really makes this thing shine.

Not that there's a dearth of otherwise attractive technical ASICS on the market, as-is. Longtime ASICS partner Kiko Kostadinov is keeping the futuristic kicks koming, for instance, and even ASICS' oddball franchise team-ups are getting a taste of functional flavor.

Truly, ASICS is onto something, as it's doing things in the dad shoe market that few competitors can challenge. The momentum is strong with this one.

