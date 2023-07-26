Sign up to never miss a drop
The ASICS GT-2160 Soars Above the Clouds

ASICS is keeping the GT-2160 momentum going, tapping Australian-based retailer Above the Clouds to give its newest model a spin.

In the best looks yet, the Above the Clouds' GT-2160s are realized in emerald green and silver with blue accents. The lowkey oceanic palette tops the shoe's signature synthetic upper, which also features surprise semitransparent paneling.

A similar translucent concept also appeared on Cecilie Bahnsen's Mary-Jane-style pairs, which dropped last week.

Besides some co-branding and traditional ASICS logo placements, that pretty much wraps up Above the Clouds' ASICS collab — and that's perfectly fine.

Above the Clouds tends to keep things on the simple side anyways, evident with its relatively-calm ASICS GEL-1090 and Skycourt collabs in the past.

The collaborative GT-2160s boast a tad more color compared to past team-ups, and we're not complaining — it's an A1 scheme. Certainly another banger for the GT-2160 books.

There's no word on when the Above the Clouds' ASICS GT-2160 will release, but we're hoping that official details aren't too far off given these early looks.

ASICS' GT-2160 has quite the debut, having seen spins by DIME and Cecilie Bahnsen. Not to mention, it's also got a few solid general releases and sought-after KITH-exclusive schemes under its lace so far.

Now, the silhouette reaches for star status by going Above the Clouds.

