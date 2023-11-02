Kiko's Wavy New ASICS Are Literally the Future

Welcome to the future of sneakers. Well, ASICS and Kiko Kostadinov’s future of sneakers anyway.

The duo, who announced they'd be cutting ties at the beginning of 2022, revealed their new ASICS Novalis venture back in May, a fresh and futuristic apparel and footwear offering described as “versatile tools for considered living.”

Following a soft launch of sorts in September (that saw virtually everything sell out within hours of its release), ASICS Novalis returns for its first full-scale collection for Fall/Winter 2023, one that also sees its debut sneaker: the GEL-TEREMOA.

1 / 2 ASICS Novalis

A new silhouette designed specifically for ASICS’ Novalis line, the GEL-TEREMOA is minimal yet futuristic. Comprising the ASICS Stripes across its patent leather upper and integrated GEL technology underfoot, the sneakers are as techy-looking as they are comfortable.

1 / 2 ASICS Novalis

What’s more, the icon logo for ASICS Novalis, which was revealed earlier this year, is positioned on the heel, while the unique under sole design mirrors the pattern on the BIXANCE tees elsewhere in the collection.

1 / 2 ASICS Novalis

The sneakers, which will land on November 3, will arrive in tandem with a full apparel collection centered around universality and bringing functional elements to the fore.

Bomber jackets arrive in stretchable twill, for instance, while water-repellent HEVEANOID parka jackets sport a relaxed silhouette alongside open collar ORMOSIANCY shirts, that allow for multiple layering options.

Honestly, I wasn’t entirely sure what to make of ASICS Novalis when it was first announced. Sure, I've always been a fan of Kiko's ASICS collaborations, but were the duo pushing their luck?

However, following the soft launch and the reveal of its first season, I take everything back. Because from where I'm standing it looks as if it’s going to be business as usual for the pair, which is music to both my ears and my feet.