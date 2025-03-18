These Exquisite Hand-Embroidered Sneakers Are the Beginning of Something Big

Nanushka x ASICS marks a significant milestone in the lineage of a craft-based fashion label.

Sure, Nanushka makes shoes (there are many sleek leather slip-ons or inventively puffed-up boots to browse on its website), but this is its debut sneaker. Which, by extension, makes this its debut sneaker collaboration.

After 20 years of critically acclaimed, environmentally conscious fashion, Nanushka is finally entering the hype-driven world of sneakers.

And the ASICS GEL-KINETIC FLUENT is its first showing in this footwear category.

Nanushka

Already a chunky, sporty ASICS model, Nanushka has given the shoe a more outdoorsy finish. The Budapest-based brand adds a built-in neoprene sock, enhancing support and comfort, alongside trail shoe-inspired toggle laces.

Nanushka 1 / 12

But it’s not all rugged hiking-appropriate updates from the fashion label: A hand-embroidered cross stitch over ASICS branding on the sneaker’s medial side is an artisanal nod to Nanushka’s craftsmanship.

Available exclusively from Nanushka’s website and flagship stores from March 25 (retailing at $275), the sneakers mark the start of something bigger for ASICS and Nanushka. This is the beginning of their “Crafts for Mind Project”, a project promising more outdoorsy collaborations and a portion of profits donated to support Mind Over Mountains’ initiatives.

Nanushka's brilliantly hand-embroidered debut sneaker is just a taste of what's to come.