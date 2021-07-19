atmos Just Replaced Your All-White Air Force 1s

Brand: atmos x adidas

Model: Forum Low

Release Date: Available now

Price: ¥ 9,990 (approximately $90)

Buy: atmos online and ATAD

What We’re Saying: 2021 has seen adidas bring back the Forum in a major way. Falling in line with collaborations alongside the likes of Bad Bunny and Jeremy Scott, atmos is the latest to get in on the action.

Today, the Japanese outfit has released an extremely limited edition of the Forum Low, one that features custom lasering. Available in just 100 pairs, the sneaker is done up in all-white leather, allowing you to put your all-white Air Force 1s to the side for the remainder of summer. What sets this iteration of the '80s model apart is the custom branding on the side, where we see the atmos logo incorporating adidas' signature Trefoil insignia. Additional adi branding then marks the pair on both sides, the midsole, heel, straps, and insoles.

This of course isn't the first time atmos and adidas have teamed up for a joint sneaker release, nor is it the first all-white colorway from the familiar collaborators.

The atmos x adidas Forum Low is available as of today exclusively in Japan.

