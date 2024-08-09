Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Salomon's Timeless Trail Shoe Is in Experimental Territory

Written by Tom Barker in Sneakers

Salomon’s Speedcross 3 is a cutting-edge trail running sneaker, and it shows. The aggressive lug sole, toggle laces, and ripstop fabric all indicate this is a sneaker that can traverse any terrain at speed.

However, the Salomon Speedcross 3 is no longer being produced for running across mountains at record speeds. 

Once a favorite shoe of trail runners (Salomon sold over 20 million pairs between 2011 and 2015) it has since been sidelined by newer generations of the Speedcross and relaunched by Salomon’s Sportstyle line to hit a more fashion-oriented market. And to potentially overtake its ever-popular XT6 model. 

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Since its relaunch earlier this year, the Speedcross 3 has been subject to many great-looking collaborations, however, none have gone to experimental extremes of ATTEMPT. 

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

The brand has wrapped an all-black rendition of the sneaker with a web of black thread crisscrossing along the upper. Layered above this, red cords attached to the sole and lace loops of the sneaker follow the Speefcrosses’ sporty paneling. 

 “The intricate and repetitive winding symbolizes the act of enclosing space,” says ATTEMPT in an Instagram post unveiling the shoe. “Entering it, using it, and breaking it are actions by the user that give this space/container new meaning and creation.”  

It seems the brand wants this delicate web of threads to eventually break, unveiling the shoe beneath it. A conceptual approach to a sneaker collaboration. 

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Beyond an explanation of the concept behind the sneaker, ATTEMPT hasn’t offered information about its release (yet). 

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

When Y/Project presented a scrunched-up Speedcross 3 for FW24, I assumed it would remain the most avant-garde version of the sneaker for some time. But ATTEMPT has just raised the bar.

SHOP SALOMON SNEAKERS HERE

Shop All Salomon
SalomonRX Marie-Jeanne Ghost/Ghost/Ghost
$130.00
Available in:
42 2/34444 2/345 1/3
Multiple colors
SalomonACS Pro Desert Almilk/Cement/Flcn
$200.00
Available in:
Several sizes
Multiple colors
SalomonRX Slide 3.0 Black/Plum Kitten/Feather Gray
$80.00
Available in:
Several sizes
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • With Salomon's Slip-Ons, Recovery Has Never Looked So Good
    • Sneakers
  • Salomon's Tremendous Trail Clog Is Back & Now It's Got Teeth
    • Sneakers
  • L'Art de L'Automobile & Salomon's Trail Shoes Riff on a ‘90s Racecar (EXCLUSIVE)
    • Sneakers
  • Salomon’s Trail Sneaker Has Been Hand-Stitched to Perfection
    • Sneakers
  • Hit the Trails (& the Pub) In Salomon’s New Chunky Trail Sneakers
    • Sneakers
What To Read Next
  • WILLY CHAVARRIA’s Luxury Underwear Is Dirty (Literally)
    • Style
  • Nike's Timeless Cortez Sneaker Is a Silky Girlcore Godsend Now
    • Sneakers
  • Crocs' Prettiest Clog Is the Best of Two "It" Shoes
    • Sneakers
  • Rains' 3D-Printed Mules Are Insanely Sculptural
    • Sneakers
  • It's Time for the Chunk-rific Jordan 4 "Skate Sneaker" (Finally)
    • Sneakers
  • Timberland’s Timeless Boot Is Now Perfectly Puffed
    • Sneakers
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now