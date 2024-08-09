Salomon's Timeless Trail Shoe Is in Experimental Territory

Salomon’s Speedcross 3 is a cutting-edge trail running sneaker, and it shows. The aggressive lug sole, toggle laces, and ripstop fabric all indicate this is a sneaker that can traverse any terrain at speed.

However, the Salomon Speedcross 3 is no longer being produced for running across mountains at record speeds.

Once a favorite shoe of trail runners (Salomon sold over 20 million pairs between 2011 and 2015) it has since been sidelined by newer generations of the Speedcross and relaunched by Salomon’s Sportstyle line to hit a more fashion-oriented market. And to potentially overtake its ever-popular XT6 model.

Since its relaunch earlier this year, the Speedcross 3 has been subject to many great-looking collaborations, however, none have gone to experimental extremes of ATTEMPT.

The brand has wrapped an all-black rendition of the sneaker with a web of black thread crisscrossing along the upper. Layered above this, red cords attached to the sole and lace loops of the sneaker follow the Speefcrosses’ sporty paneling.

“The intricate and repetitive winding symbolizes the act of enclosing space,” says ATTEMPT in an Instagram post unveiling the shoe. “Entering it, using it, and breaking it are actions by the user that give this space/container new meaning and creation.”

It seems the brand wants this delicate web of threads to eventually break, unveiling the shoe beneath it. A conceptual approach to a sneaker collaboration.

Beyond an explanation of the concept behind the sneaker, ATTEMPT hasn’t offered information about its release (yet).

When Y/Project presented a scrunched-up Speedcross 3 for FW24, I assumed it would remain the most avant-garde version of the sneaker for some time. But ATTEMPT has just raised the bar.