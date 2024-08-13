Salomon’s Next Big Shoe Just Got Sleeker

Salomon’s Speedcross model is set to be the brand’s next big sneaker. Or, at least, that’s what the French sportswear label is hoping.

Salomon brought the Speedcross 3 back from the archives earlier this year, re-releasing it in the original yellow and red color scheme before unleashing a myriad of fashionable collaborations, some of which are radically experimental.

And now it's deepening its focus on the hi-tech trail sneaker, launching the Salomon Speedcross Advanced.

The work of Salomon’s Sportsyle line, the more fashion-oriented branch of the brand, the Speedcross Advanced takes an iconic trail shoe and gives it a sleek new build.

Featuring a streamlined ankle gaiter, a textured upper, and a Quicklace system that ensures a secure foothold, the shoe has been stripped down into a sock-like silhouette. It’s a minimal, borderline avant-garde outdoor shoe.

A restrained remake of a trail running shoe, its stark upper is contrasted by the Speedcross’ signature aggressive sole unit (a similar design approach to that found on Salomon's new Snowclog Mule). The sneaker is available now in a triple black colorway retailing for $220.

The XT-6 model has long been the jewel in Salomon Sportstyle’s crown, its most popular model leading the charge in making Salomon the fashionable footwear label it is today. However, a recent switch in focus to the Speedcross 3 has led us to the conclusion that it’s set to become Salomon’s next big shoe.

It shares a mountain racing background with the XT-6 but offers a more technical, contemporary, and left-field look.

Salomon Sportstyle has introduced us to the Speedcross, now it's ready to start experimenting on the mountain shoe.