Audemars Piguet Drips Out the Royal Oak in Blue Ceramic

Audemars Piguet's iconic Royal Oak just got the Cookie Monster blue treatment.

Audemars Piguet, or "AP" or "Audemars" as rappers call it, recently unveiled its Royal Oak Perpetual Calendar watch dripped out entirely in blue ceramic material.

The monochromatic Royal Oak watch also marks AP's first-ever timepiece to receive a blue ceramic case and bracelet, pleasing chronograph connoisseurs who appreciate Audemars watches beyond their visual appeal.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

The 41mm case's sapphire crystals and white-gold hour ticks on the dial mingle with the timepiece's royal hue, exuding feels of stars dancing in the night sky. Indeed, there aren't any clouds in these nighttime stones (word to Jay-Z's intro on "Umbrella").

Adding to the Royal Oak's celestial vibe, the watch also totes an astrological moon indicator — a plus for cosmic enthusiasts looking to up their wrist game — in addition to the day, date, and month subdials.

The Royal Oak timepiece naturally boasts Audemars Piguet's timeless craftsmanship, evident in the titanium clasp bracelet and the Swiss watch manufacturer's iconic "Grande Tapisserie" square pattern on the dial.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

The latest blue AP timepiece isn't the first to receive a mono-material makeover. Remember the $78k Royal Oak Perpetual Calendar in full titanium?

The model also did the whole ceramic thing with its white and black ceramic renditions in 2017 and 2019, respectively.

The blue Royal Oak Perpetual Calendar — available for purchase via an appointment with AP — is a simply another tasteful addition to Audemars Piguet's timeless collection, sealing the company's usual bells and whistles with an interstellar stellar finish.

Jil Sander Chain Link Key Ring $375 Buy at Highsnobiety