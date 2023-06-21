Sign up to never miss a drop
AURALEE SS24 Is Luxury, of the Quiet Nature

in StyleWords By Jake Silbert
AURALEE is one of those brands that you do an injustice to by simply summarizing its runway collections. How many times can you say "really nice, effortless garments of peerless quality and minimalist bent?"

Don't get me wrong: I adore AURALEE, in every sense of the word. It's always refreshing to be presented with a collection of clothes that are zero percent fashion, 100 percent style. I just know that there's no more meaningful summary of the garments on hand than what you'd perceive by handling them IRL.

AURALEE Spring/Summer 2024 is packed with the kinds of clothes that you could easily wax poetic about without actually adding anything to the collection's inherent beauty. This stuff is so nice that it sells itself.

As always, AURALEE's new offering uses nothing but bespoke fabrics exclusive made for the SS24 season, from the draping tropical wool and "homespun" mesh tweed to the sporty nylon taffeta.

Most exciting, though, are the wild textiles that come exclusively from the mind of AURALEE founder Ryota Iwai: nowhere else can you find reversible slacks made of summerweight wool mohair and layering pieces cut from a wool poplin (cotton poplin is far more common).

Crisp collared shirts and lightly elastic jersey sweaters are AURALEE's bread and butter and they're rendered distinct by the Japanese brand's painstaking attention to detail in both fabrication and finishing.

The natty styling really sells them too — triple-layered shirts and sweaters tossed effortlessly behind a suit-wearing model's neck don't necessarily translate into real life but that's part of the fun.

Perhaps the most obvious headline draw here is the seasonal AURALEE x New Balance collaboration, which appears to tackle a bespoke sneaker silhouette realized in AURALEE's typical tonal colorways.

This is Auralee's first time in several years tackling a New Balance sneaker that isn't directly inspired by retro shoe shapes and it's as good as all of AURALEE's prior efforts and then some.

As a luxurious brand of the quiet variety, AURALEE's clothes could easily be summed up as "clean lines in versatile colors" or some other pithy one-liner but they really deserve more than a couple descriptive paragraphs.

Soak in the photos, observe the intelligent styling, and go try it all on yourself in due time. It won't be long now, actually: along with being brilliantly stylish, AURALEE is also one of the most punctual brands in fashion, sending its collections to stockists typically within the first couple months of the season or even earlier.

That doesn't have anything to do with anything, really, just a neat tidbit.

