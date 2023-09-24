Sign up to never miss a drop
AVAVAV Is Stressed AF for SS24

in StyleWords By Morgan Smith

AVAVAV is back, and it's #stressedAF for Spring/Summer 2024.

Maintaining its streak of wild shows (stylish tumbles included), AVAVAV SS24 saw models looking fresh off a cry sesh with makeup running down their faces. Some rushed onto the runway, barely clothed and struggling to put on the rest of their runway outfits. And others just got pushed out there, running the catwalk to get it over with. Felt.

Creative director Beate Karlsson doesn't hide the stressfulness of it all, either. Actually, AVAVAV "is all about stress," according to a press statement.

AVAVAV SS24 pulls straight from Karlsson's life — the struggles of designing a new collection according to fashion's seasonal calendar while dealing with your average brand affairs like lawyers and contracts. Whew. Even I had to take a breather just now.

With its signature tongue-in-cheek humor, AVAVAV sheds light on the industry's chaotic speed plus the frustrations and anxiety it brings. And thus, AVAVAV SS24 enters the chat with "rushed design errors" resulting from the pressure of making those tight deadlines.

AVAVAV's latest presentation delivered suits made of Post-It stickies, backless pieces boasting "Add Back?!" notes, duct-tape dresses, 'fits barely holding together with safety pins, and boxy ensembles awaiting shape approvals.

Also, you gotta love the "Made In Italy (or China, can't remember)" pieces.

AVAVAV SS24 also issues more monstrous footwear, extra fluffy boots, and sharp pointed-toes that should come with their own warning label.

Designing? Psh. AVAVAV said "no time." The collection's even called "No Time to Design," by the way.

