Bad Bunny Adds More Sazón to the adidas Campus

Bad Bunny appears to be continuing his adidas collaboration streak with a new colorway of adidas’ Campus 00s.

A follow up to the pair's past collaborations – which include the astrologically-themed Campus “Light” and verdant Campus “Wild Moss” – the new rendition is rendered in two tones of blue (appropriate for the dreamy Piscean reggaeton star).

In a teaser posted to Instagram, Master Chef Ian refers to the shoes as “Bad Bunny Blue” – a moniker that we’re guessing is the shoe’s unofficial-official colorway. Neither adidas nor Bad Bunny have officially confirmed the collab, though it’s rumored to release sometime this year.

Bad Bunny who, alongside Beyoncé, was snubbed at the 2023 Grammys (I said what I said), has been riding a massive wave of success over the past few years. Steadily gaining traction from humble Soundcloud beginnings, the artist is now selling out massive global tours. Collabs with the likes of Cardi B, Drake, and J Balvin have cemented his spot in music. Bad Bunny is also making his mark on fashion: Garnering attention for his bold, gender-bending outfits and glam, he has ventured further into the fashion sphere with a recent appearance at the Met Gala, and now, a rumored extension of his adidas partnership.

adidas’ Campus 00s are widely popular in their own right. Going head-to-head with the adidas Samba, a perennial favorite, the Campus has enjoyed a recent surge in popularity thanks to TikTok.

The adidas Campus is having a renaissance and as of late, anything Bad Bunny touches turns to gold – or in this case, blue.