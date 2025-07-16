Bad Bunny’s Twisted adidas Sneaker Never Looked Better

Flat in profile but rich in storytelling, Bad Bunny’s newest sneaker release continues his quiet campaign to make low-top shoes feel high-concept.

The Bad Bunny x adidas Gazelle City Series, released during his “No Me Quiero Ir de Aquí” residency, is a three-sneaker homage to his homeland, Puerto Rico.

The El Yunque rendition channels the island’s lush rainforest in deep green. Santurce goes kinetic orange, capturing the creative chaos of its cultural heart. And Cabo Rojo leans romantic in salt-flat pink, with campaign imagery featuring Puerto Rican elders.

It comes together to create a trio of objectively beautiful colorways.

Hairy suede, translucent gum soles, zig-zag stitching, twisted toe boxes, and city names in gold foil all bring finishing touches to this colorful trio. It’s Bad Bunny doing what he does best, remixing archival adidas with emotional clarity.

Think the Forum, the Campus, or even the ballet-meets-Taekwondo Ballerina silhouette he released this year. Each one comes with a story, and tasteful design updates.

It fits a broader arc. 2025 has been Benito at his most raw and self-assured, from his Calvin Klein campaign to an album full of heartbreak. These sneakers speak that same language: simple, personal, and hard to fake.

If you aren't able to grab a pair during Bad Bunny's current tour, then these sneakers are expected to arrive on adidas' website later this month.

