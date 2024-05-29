Sign up to never miss a drop
Meet Balenciaga & Ledger's Passport to the Crypto Future (EXCLUSIVE)

in StyleWords By Jake Silbert

Balenciaga's collaboration with slick web3 company Ledger is born of a shared bid to balance atop the cutting edge of culture, industry, and innovation. It's also born of a shared love of darn stylish accessories.

For the Ledger Stax, a portable device that we previously dubbed web3's "iPod moment," Balenciaga has devised a handy case that functions like a passport cover, protecting the precious device within a "customizable leather encasement," as Balenciaga says in a press release provided to Highsnobiety.

The Balenciaga Ledger Stax Holder is also a testament to the fluidity of Balenciaga's design language, evocative of the luxury house's acuity for translating its innate cues to even next-gen tech.

Part of the impressively immense Balenciaga Spring 2025 rollout, which has thus far included everything from ten-story sneakers to a surprise Under Armour collab, Balenciaga's Ledger Stax Holder immediately recalls established house codes.

Like, consider Balenciaga's extant trompe l'oeil passport wallet and the handbags it intentionally overloaded with jingling charms. Not only is it all of a piece, in terms of design cues, they're also symbolic of a life well-lived and a world well-traveled.

The Balenciaga Ledger Stax Holder is comparably crisp and comparably customizable: it comes with a set of charms to get those transformative juices flowing. It also encourages its owner to stay on the move, prominently featuring a spring-loaded metal loop easily attached to belt loops or bag clasps for on-the-go cryptocurrency and NFT storage.

Ledger has taken the Apple approach to refining tangible web3 hardware, so much so that the Ledger Stax, first seen in 2022, was designed by iPod maestro Tony Fadell and sold out instantly upon release in late May 2024.

Ledger's aesthetic eye is so honed that Balenciaga isn't even its first luxury partnership, though it certainly is Ledger's most adventurous, because the Balenciaga Ledger Stax Holder is a Balenciaga venture through and through.

Though designed in tandem with Ledger, the urbane accessory epitomizes Balenciaga's design language and is even launching on Balenciaga's website in October, demonstrative of its dual ownership (Balenciaga and Ledger).

This is the luxury house that pioneered video game design and crossover, that restlessly undermines tropes of luxury in pure opposition to staid tropes.

Balenciaga isn't even exploring web3 from the outside-in — its most recent collaboration even incorporated NFC chips, which are compatible with Ledger's Stax device.

The Balenciaga Ledger Stax Holder is merely a passport to the world of what's next. Care to join?

