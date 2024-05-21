The Mind Behind Balenciaga Video Game 2.0 (EXCLUSIVE)

At Balenciaga presentations, it's practically standard procedure to get a new internet-stirring product (or three), an insane venue, and, of course, that Balenciaga music. Some have even dubbed it the "sound of Balenciaga."

For those bobbing their heads at the shows, you have to thank BFRND, French musician and partner of Balenciaga creative director Demna. BFRND is the mind behind the infectious electronic sounds floating throughout the space, whether it be the NY's Stock Market Exchange or that one neighborhood in LA.

"Composing for the shows is a deep artistic expression. It combines Demna's creative vision, my own sound signature, and our life as a creative couple," BFRND told Highsnobiety.

"It's very different when it comes to explaining my taste using other people's tracks because it needs to go through the different genres I like."

Every season since 2017, BFRND has been the mind behind Balenciaga's sound — a genre-blurring batch of tunes that he describes as "something powerful, oftentimes dramatic, always cinematic."

"It's also a format. In music, you usually do a track that is 3 minutes long; here, it's 15 to 20 minutes, so it's a whole different approach.

Although the pair has been working together for years, BFRND and Balenciaga Music are now launching an official collaboration, involving clothes and a playlist long enough to last you a four-hour road trip. Oh, and they're also launching a video game.

Wait, a Balenciaga video game? Indeed. And this isn't even the first one.

The Balenciaga and BFRND game — aptly named BFRND: The Game — allows fans to play as a BFRND character, navigating through the label's viral show sets. For instance, you may maneuver through Balenciaga's dramatic theater on one level only to fall into its wild blizzard presentationv on another.

In between, the Balenciaga game offers up the usual video game stuff: obstacles to make you lose and opportunities to score points. In the fashion house's pixelated world, Balenciaga pieces will get you rewards. I feel like you should get double points for picking up the Balenciaga tape bracelet (if it's in there).

Call up your friends because everyone can play BFRND: The Game — well, just the first three levels, which are available through the game's mini-site, WeChat, or on a touchscreen at select Balenciaga stores.

However, you'll need a special NFC chip to access the bonus level, which fans can find on the Balenciaga x BFRND tees and zip-hoodies.

"The NFC chip is very interesting. It gives a new dimension to a piece of merch," BFRND explains.

"In this case, I chose the idea of an all-access pass you usually get in concerts as a key to unlock a secret level of the game."

Pstt....the BFRND merch is now up for grabs on Balenciaga's website, by the way.

The Balenciaga Music project is inherently diverse: Aya Nakamura, RuPaul, Angelo Badalamenti, and Demna's own playlist. And for BFRND, that's the beautiful thing about Balenciaga's music-focused imprint.

"You get to discover artists and inspirations that you wouldn't necessarily find on your own," BFRND said. "The idea is to be as diverse as possible because that makes the project so special."