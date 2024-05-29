Sign up to never miss a drop
Balenciaga's New 10-Story Sneaker Is So Big It Doesn't Fit in a Single Photo

in SneakersWords By Morgan Smith

Balenciaga's sneakers just keep out-beefing themselves.

Ahead of its Spring 2025 presentation, Balenciaga revealed yet another ultra-chunky sneaker, proving that it is king of super beefed-up shoes.

Balenciaga's latest stomper goes by the simple name, Platform Sneaker. As the stockiest Baleciaga sneaker yet, its design ain't so simple — it's pretty wild, actually.

Let's dive right into the elephant in the room: The Balenciaga Platform Sneaker rests upon a gargantuan sole. The sneaker's multi-layered bottom measures exactly 16 centimeters (it's about as tall as a pair of 6-inch heels, basically).

The Balenciaga Platform Sneaker presents breathable mesh underlays and deliberately worn leathery moments atop its seriously stacked build. Specifically, I spotted some pre-scuffing here and a little dirk mark there (throw in some frayed edges, too).

Balenciaga is no stranger to cartoonishly massive shoes. However, in the past few shows, the brand has committed to outdoing its own chunky footwear by presenting the next literal biggest shoe.

Balenciaga's Summer 2024 presentation introduced us to the hulking Cargo sneaker. Then, we met the even stockier 10XL sneaker during the label's Hollywood takeover.

Just when you thought Balenciaga's shoes couldn't get any bigger, enters the brand's Platform Sneaker, promising a spring of big steppin' for Balenci fans.

Balenciaga has more insane pieces in store for Spring 2025. The Demna-led label also previewed a Giant Boot with an 18cm platform and a leather sneaker box that doubles as a clutch handbag.

And we'll likely catch them on Balenciaga's Spring 2025 runway on May 30 in Shanghai. If Balenciaga keeps up with its "see now, buy now" show concept, we might even see the new giant steppers release on show day.

