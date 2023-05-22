Balenciaga’s Next Collection Is Ready To Be Unlocked

From a laser-engraved iPhone 6S and faux stacks of cash, to the lost wallet of Natalia Antunes, no object is off limits when it comes to a Balenciaga show invite.

However, since the well-documented ad campaign scandal that embroiled the luxury Spanish house towards the end of 2022, the label has kept a fairly low-profile following a brief hiatus — and understandably so.

A subdued return to the runway during Paris Fashion Week earlier this year aside, Balenciaga's movement has mainly consisted of dressing brand loyalist Kim Kardashian and sponsoring the home jersey of French League 1 team Stade Rennais.

However, following the receipt of its Spring 2024 show invite this week, we're now asking: is a new pared-back Balenciaga here to stay?

Arriving in a grey Balenciaga-branded box, this season’s invitation came in the form of an old-school "BB" branded key with a leather fob adorning the house’s Parisian couture address, and a note detailing the particulars of its digital show that’s set to take place on May 30 (3PM CET) on the Balenciaga website.

Of course, a key isn't a normal way of invite by any means, but for creative director Demna Gvasalia – who made a habit of creating collectible show invitations (iPhones and fake cash specifically) – it's certainly a little tame.

Taking into account a quiet runway return and now a pared-back Spring 2024 invite, all we can do is hope the show itself is a little more exciting – or a real return to form, at least.