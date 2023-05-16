Sign up to never miss a drop
Kim Kardashian: Forever Loyal to Balenciaga & adidas

in StyleWords By Highsnobiety

Kim Kardashian. Celebrity style icon, reality TV star, mother, business owner, loyal queen. Through her personal style choices, the Kardashian Klan frontrunner has proven time and time again; that no matter what, her loyalties lay firmly with adidas and Balenciaga.

It's not often that you'll catch Kim K in a pair of Nikes. Well, once upon a time, it was a regular occurrence, that being back when Kanye West was a Swoosh collaborator. During that period, she wore everything from the Air Yeezy 2 to Flyknit Trainer and Air Jordan 3.

When her ex-husband made the move to adidas, launching the YEEZY sneaker family (which adidas is set to start selling again following Ye's series of anti-Semetic remarks), Kim, the pair's children, and the Kardashian family at large, chose stripes over checks.

Although Kim has since worn the beloved Air Max 95 (seemingly her workout shoe of choice), and more recently, the Dior x Air Jordan1, she quickly stepped back into YEEZYs – even pairing them with an AS Roma jersey in a series of cursed footballing moments (RIP Arsenal's Premier League dream).

While adidas may be Kim's most obvious brand loyalty through her association with Ye – we doubt she'll be wearing shinguards or sock shoes anytime soon – her Balenciaga loyalties run even deeper.

After publicly distancing herself from Balenciaga when it became the subject of child exploitation conspiracies, Kim slowly fed her socials a consistent feed of Demna 'fits, reaffirming herself as the Balenciaga Queen.

Now, in a two-for-one move, she's been seen re-sporting the Balenciaga x adidas collection, namely the Wrap-Front Padded Coat and Wide-leg Shell Track Pants. A killer combo.

To complete the loyalist look, she threw on a SKIMs Fit Everybody Scoop Neck Bra and blacked-out sunnies.

May we all find a love like the love Kim Kardashian has for Balenciaga and adidas.

