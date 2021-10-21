Balenciaga's Toolbox Pouch Is a New Level of Workwear

When we talk about workwear, we’re usually referencing the style-first iterations from Carhartt WIP or Dickies. There’s definitely something to be said for digging through the authentic archives, and modern, technical workwear can be a standout touch to your fits when styled properly. Balenciaga, though, just came through with a type of workwear we never considered: the toolbox.

Balenciaga head honcho Demna Gvasalia has been plying fashion meme accounts with ammunition since the start of his tenure at the luxury house in 2015 but he’s turned up the heat lately. I mean, the Simpsons traveling to Paris for Balenciaga’s Summer 2022 show was the cherry on top of a career defined by what-just-happened moments.

From campaigns to actual products, Gvasalia knows how to capture attention. The Balenciaga Toolbox Pouch is the perfect example. It offers Balenciaga’s now-defining high-low contrast: a $1150 bag modeled after the most rugged carrier of all is peak tongue-in-cheek. A silver-tone closure to the top opens to reveal a large, hinged central compartment while a logo to the front and embossed handle are the only outward details. The Balenciaga Toolbox Pouch comes with metal loops to each shoulder so that it can be carried over the shoulder or by hand.

Primarily a vessel for Gvasalia’s philosophical questioning of what constitutes luxury, the Balenciaga Toolbox Pouch is also actually quite useful… With the unpredictable showers of fall/winter on the way, the hard shell and no-nonsense design of the Toolbox might actually not be a bad idea.

Shop the Balenciaga Toolbox Pouch below.

