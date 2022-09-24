For BAPE & OVO's FW22 Linkup, Ape Still Shall Never Kill Owl

As the old BAPE saying goes, "Ape Shall Never Kill Ape." However, the primate-focused streetwear brand tends to make exceptions when it comes to its partners.

Take Drake's October Very Own (OVO for short), for instance. In 2021, BAPE welcomed the Certified Lover Boy's brand into its universe, tweaking its famed phrase to "Ape Shall Never Kill Owl."

For BAPE and OVO's Fall/Winter 2022 collab, the divine BAPE rule still stands — well, according to the duo's latest bomber jacket, at least.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

BAPE and OVO's FW22 MA-1 jacket — as seen on Drake's BFF and DJ Zack Bia above — undoubtedly leads the collection, boasting a heap of co-branded details from sleeve to sleeve.

One arm boasts BAPE's famed camo print while the other totes OVO's gilded glittery Arabic writing, which translates to "the family" in English. As for in between, OVO's owl figure and the remixed "Ape Shall Never Kill Owl" are stamped on the jacket's chest.

Speaking of remixes, ape heads toting owl figures and OVO logos with STA tails also comprised BAPE x OVO's FW22 offerings, from subtle prints on flashy shark hoodies to large-scale designs on basic tees.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

A step up from the Future-led FW21 collection, BAPE x OVO FW22 sees the duo get into their lifestyle bag with pieces like Ape Head money clip, cigar ashtrays, and head cushions, ranging from ¥6,600 to ¥11,600 (approx. $46 to $77).

Are we surprised, though, especially with the brand led by Drake involved? The Canadian rapper is known for his expensive lifestyle, where million-dollar chains, iced-out Richard Millie's, and hefty betting is abundant. They don't call him Champagne Papi for nothing.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

The BAPE x OVO FW22 preview has been met with mixed reviews, with some looking to cop and others outright verbally trashing the latest collaborative collection.

Like with anything in life, there are lovers and haters. But then, there are BAPE heads and Drake simps who I suspect will undoubtedly go hard for their faves' collection, which lands on September 24 at BAPE's online store and BAPE stores.