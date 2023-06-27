Sign up to never miss a drop
Welcome to Barbie's Very Real Malibu DreamHouse

in DesignWords By Sam Cole
Greta Gerwig may well have achieved the greatest feat in human history by turning us all into Barbie fans. Hyperbole? Maybe, but one thing's for sure; booking a stay at the Barbie Malibu DreamHouse on Airbnb isn't a want; it's a need.

I think it's only fair to start by saying the Barbie movie's marketing has been stellar. From initial teasers to the first full trailer, the release of character posters that proved everybody and their mother had a role in the film, Mattel's characters dolls, a stacked soundtrack, and a whole host of other merchandising opportunities, the Barbie train has been none stop.

Of course, the film releasing on the same day as Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer has birthed countless memes that have pushed Barbie well on its way, but there's no denying that Barbie fever has gripped us.

Now, though, living in a Barbie world isn't just a pink-clad fantasy; thanks to Airbnb, it's very, very real.

Barbie’s Malibu DreamHouse (yes, just like the toy) has come to life in smoking hot pink, providing the opportunity for two guests to live out their wildest Barbie fantasies for one night only.

The fantastical mansion is as intensely pink as you'd imagine. Inside, you'll find a pool with an ocean view, Ken's wardrobe stocked with 'fits, a dancefloor, bar, BBQ, and plenty more to get excited about.

As per Airbnb, the space is hosted by Ken, who's been handed the keys while Barbie is away.

Bookings open on July 17 – a few days before the movie releases in theatres – for two one-night stays for up to two guests at a time.

Obviously, the Barbie boys and gals (and content-hungry influencers) are going to be snapping at Airbnb's heels to secure one of the two stays, so you'd best keep your fingers and toes crossed if you're going to give it a punt.

