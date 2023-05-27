Even the 'Barbie' Soundtrack Is Absolutely Stacked

If you thought the cast for the new Barbie movie was stacked, wait until you get a load of the official album.

Everyone from Dua Lipa, Lizzo, Ice Spice, and Charli XCX, to Haim, Tame Impala, Nicki Minaj, and Khalid are featured on the damn thing, with Ryan Gosling even copping his own in-character solo I’m Just Ken.

The 17-song album — which lands on July 21 (the same day as the movie’s release date) — also features tracks from Ava Max, Dominic Fike, Gayle, Fifty Fifty, Kali, Karol G, and the Kid Laroi, all of which have been produced by Mark Ronson.

As you're likely aware, the cast itself is pretty heaped too.

Alongside a titular role for Margot Robbie and Gosling as Ken, the film features names like (deep breathe) Dua Lipa, Hari Nef, and John Cena, and actors Issa Rae, Kate McKinnon, Rita Aryu, Nicola Coughlan, Alexandra Shipp, Emma Mackey, Sharon Rooney, and Ana Cruz Kayne, who are accompanied by four more Kens in: Simu Liu, Ncuti Gatwa, Kingsley Ben-Adir, and Scott Evans.

Following the release of two teaser trailers – one towards the end of 2022 and the other earlier this year – the official 2 minute 41 second Barbie trailer released on May 25.

The final teaser ahead of the movie's release offers yet another glimpse into Greta Gerwig's very wonderfully pink universe, and also offers an insight into the film’s plot (yes, it has a plot!).

“To live in Barbie Land is to be a perfect being in a perfect place. Unless you have a full-on existential crisis. Or you’re a Ken,” reads a description of the movie on Apple.

While an IMDB synopsis says “After being expelled from Barbieland for being a less than perfect-looking doll, Barbie sets off for the human world to find true happiness.”

With a cast and soundtrack so heavily stacked, Barbie probably needn’t worry about having an actual plot because either way it’s going to slay.

While I'm dead excited about the actual Barbie movie (a line I never thought I'd write), I'm as equally intrigued to see just how big Gosling has gone with his pink Ken-ergy. It's huge, by all accounts. Roll on, July 21!