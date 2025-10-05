Silent but Techy Salomons From the Mind of BEAMS

It's always the quiet ones who have secretly good technical builds. That's certainly the case with BEAMS' newest Salomon collaboration.

The two minds have reunited to take on the XT-Whisper, a laceless running shoe from the archives that has recently undergone a stylish revival (and a Sandy Liang collab).

With BEAMS, the Salomon XT-Whisper receives a ultra-sleek makeover, featuring glossy upper details and a calm purple and grey-ish black colorway. Joined by its traditional racing-ready ingredients, the sneaker ultimately resembles a stepper that could be from the early 2000s or the future.

And that's the point.

Some of the oldest electronics, such as the OG iPod, still look and feel light years ahead, as do some of the most classic sneakers from years past. BEAMS' Salomon sneakers look to channel that feeling, drawing inspiration from technology and the futuristic energy it evokes.

BEAMS' previous Salomon sneakers took the more scenic route with outdoorsy designs. Although Salomon sneakers have ventured far beyond the trails, the brand's XT-Whisper sneakers feel specifically designed for casual flexing in the streets.

The proof is even in the BEAMS campaign, which pictures its new fashion-y Salomon sneaker against the bright lights of Shibuya.

In case any fans are wondering, BEAMS' slicked-up sneaker released on the brand's website on October 3. The sneaker is also slated to drop at Salomon on October 9 for $150.

