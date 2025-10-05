Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Silent but Techy Salomons From the Mind of BEAMS

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

It's always the quiet ones who have secretly good technical builds. That's certainly the case with BEAMS' newest Salomon collaboration.

The two minds have reunited to take on the XT-Whisper, a laceless running shoe from the archives that has recently undergone a stylish revival (and a Sandy Liang collab).

Shop Salomon

With BEAMS, the Salomon XT-Whisper receives a ultra-sleek makeover, featuring glossy upper details and a calm purple and grey-ish black colorway. Joined by its traditional racing-ready ingredients, the sneaker ultimately resembles a stepper that could be from the early 2000s or the future.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

And that's the point.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Some of the oldest electronics, such as the OG iPod, still look and feel light years ahead, as do some of the most classic sneakers from years past. BEAMS' Salomon sneakers look to channel that feeling, drawing inspiration from technology and the futuristic energy it evokes.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

BEAMS' previous Salomon sneakers took the more scenic route with outdoorsy designs. Although Salomon sneakers have ventured far beyond the trails, the brand's XT-Whisper sneakers feel specifically designed for casual flexing in the streets.

The proof is even in the BEAMS campaign, which pictures its new fashion-y Salomon sneaker against the bright lights of Shibuya.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

In case any fans are wondering, BEAMS' slicked-up sneaker released on the brand's website on October 3. The sneaker is also slated to drop at Salomon on October 9 for $150.

SHOP SALOMON HERE

Shop All Salomon
Multiple colors
SalomonXT-Whisper Void
$175.00
Available in:
37 1/33839 1/3
SalomonXT-6 Shadow
$195.00
Available in:
4040 2/341 1/3
SalomonXT-Quest
$205.00
Available in:
Several sizes

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit the HS Style Guide for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • It's Not Quite BEAMS x Arc'teryx. But Maybe It's Better
  • Finding Functional Beauty In This Fall’s Powerhouse Sneakers
  • BEAMS Says Wear Your (Entire) Wardrobe
  • Japanese Mega-Retailer BEAMS Finally Goes Global(-ish)
  • An Underrated Salomon Sneaker Goes Amphibious
What To Read Next
  • The Superstar-ish adidas Boot With a Hidden Dressy Agenda
  • If Stealth Wealth Were a Nike Shoe...
  • Silent but Techy Salomons From the Mind of BEAMS
  • A Beastly Vans Classic Made Better
  • Demna's Gucci Was Bound to Succeed — It's In His Jeans
  • AP’s Most Classic Watch Is Now Its Most Radical
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now