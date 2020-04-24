Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Bella Hadid’s New Jacquemus Campaign is Quarcore Drip Goals

Written by Max Grobe in Style

Bella Hadid stars in the first Facetime campaign for Jacquemus, titled "Jacquemus at Home" and shot by Pierre-Ange Carlotti from the safety of their respective lockdowns.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Hadid – sporting a new crimped, ’00s style haircut – flexes in wares from the SS20 collection including a striped yellow crop-top, liberally unbuttoned green pants, and acetate sunglasses which she accessorizes with the brand's signature handbags, platform wedges, and a glass of water.

The Facetime campaign highlights how the fashion industry is adapting to lockdown conditions by foregoing a stylist, make-up artist, and set-designer to enlist a more DIY approach.

As the post is approaching nearly one million likes in under 24 hours with co-signs from various fashion-adjacent celebrities in the comments, perhaps this direct-to-consumer approach to creating a campaign will take precedent even after lockdown conditions have been lifted.

Should you want to look as good as Hadid for your next zoom call or virtual date, you can replicate the look with a pair of the "Les Lunettes Soleil" sunglasses below. Arriving in two different colorways, the acetate glasses feature 100% UV protection from the lenses, an integrated nose pad for comfort, and a gold-tone logo plaque on the bridge.

Image on Highsnobiety
JacquemusLes Lunettes Soleil Sunglasses
$303
Buy at Farfetch
Image on Highsnobiety
JacquemusLes Lunettes Soleil Sunglasses
$335
Buy at ssense
Our designated Selects section features products that we love and want to share with you. Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase.

