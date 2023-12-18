2024 Promises So Much Bella Hadid

Sign up to never miss a drop
Bella Hadid has officially made her streetstyle comeback. In late December, the model first strode back into our lives with a $30 handbag before going out sunglasses shopping with friend and fellow model Devon Lee Carlson just days later on a rainy Sunday afternoon, clad in knits. 

If Hadid’s first outfit since taking a break from the public eye was pure librariancore this recent fit is another take on the “it could be dorky, but it’s on Bella” vibe. She wore a gray cable knit sweater top and pants set with a vintage leather Sturgis motorcycle jacket, buttoned at the collar and left open like a boss. The top sweater was sleeveless and fell way over her waist onto the tight flared sweater pants which she paired with pointy-heeled leather boots. 

A sleek look for rainy New York City weather, and a perfectly comfortable Sunday shopping outfit. With these two outfits, Bella seems to be signaling to stans that wide legs are out, skinny flared knits are in, and all you need is a statement jacket for winter. Got it. But let’s not forget the frames.

Although she had on a pair of skinny reading glasses with her outfit, Bella was apparently in the market for a fresh crop of glasses. She and Carlson popped into the vintage eyewear shop Fabulous Fanny’s in the East Village to get some new frames. So this is where she finds her signature shades

https://www.instagram.com/p/C1AONqTus5t

While a rep for Fabulous Fanny’s told Highsnobiety that they could not confirm any of Bella’s purchases, they did say that it was “great” to see her and Devon again, so this must be the place. Pro tip: while the flagship Fanny’s is in Manhattan, there are locations all over the country, so if you’re looking to up your eyewear game to Bella Hadid levels, you actually can regardless of where you live. Thank me later. 

This might be just the beginning of Bella’s comeback given that she’s now fully stocked with two whole shopping bags worth of vintage eyewear. Now she has no choice but to bless us with more outfits and shades, right?



