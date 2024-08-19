Bella Hadid's New Fragrance Is an Ode to High School & Horses

Three months after launching her beauty brand, Orebella, Bella Hadid is back with a new fragrance: Nightcap, which the model describes as a "grown-up vanilla."

Top notes of ginger, cardamom, and guaiac wood (a material that has a smoky, tar-like scent profile) gives Nightcap a warm, spicy first impression — fitting for Leo season, if you ask us.

Heart notes of vanilla and cistus (also known as rockrose) add a touch of sweetness, while base notes of sandalwood and patchouli round Nightcap out with an earthy sensuality.

"I had this nostalgic scent idea of a girl’s locker room, and that sweet, sweet vanilla smell everyone had [at the time]... I wanted to make something seductive, mature, youthful, and sweet," Hadid told Elle.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

As is the case with all Orebella fragrances, Nightcap, which releases online today, features an alcohol-free, "shake-to-activate" formula comprised of essential oils, natural materials, and synthetic notes (and no, synthetics aren't all that bad).

While Nightcap might conjure images of a boozy, before-bed drink, the scent actually takes its name from one of Hadid's beloved horses.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Her timing is perfect. Not only are vanilla fragrances a hot commodity right now, but we're also witnessing a wave of horse-inspired scents.

"I think I will eventually put out a smell that is more horse-y and more leather-y and beautiful," Hadid, an accomplished equestrian, added during her interview with Elle. "[Nightcap] is really about my high school experience, my horse, and what that meant to me."