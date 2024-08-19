Bella Hadid's New Fragrance Is an Ode to High School & Horses
Three months after launching her beauty brand, Orebella, Bella Hadid is back with a new fragrance: Nightcap, which the model describes as a "grown-up vanilla."
Top notes of ginger, cardamom, and guaiac wood (a material that has a smoky, tar-like scent profile) gives Nightcap a warm, spicy first impression — fitting for Leo season, if you ask us.
Heart notes of vanilla and cistus (also known as rockrose) add a touch of sweetness, while base notes of sandalwood and patchouli round Nightcap out with an earthy sensuality.
"I had this nostalgic scent idea of a girl’s locker room, and that sweet, sweet vanilla smell everyone had [at the time]... I wanted to make something seductive, mature, youthful, and sweet," Hadid told Elle.
As is the case with all Orebella fragrances, Nightcap, which releases online today, features an alcohol-free, "shake-to-activate" formula comprised of essential oils, natural materials, and synthetic notes (and no, synthetics aren't all that bad).
While Nightcap might conjure images of a boozy, before-bed drink, the scent actually takes its name from one of Hadid's beloved horses.
Her timing is perfect. Not only are vanilla fragrances a hot commodity right now, but we're also witnessing a wave of horse-inspired scents.
"I think I will eventually put out a smell that is more horse-y and more leather-y and beautiful," Hadid, an accomplished equestrian, added during her interview with Elle. "[Nightcap] is really about my high school experience, my horse, and what that meant to me."