Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Bella Hadid: From Tighty-Whities to Formal Wear

Written by Tayler Willson in Style

At this stage, Bella Hadid’s ability to pull off literally any item of clothing is verging on ridiculous. Pop her in a shit-stained bin bag and a pair of those trash Balenciaga Paris sneakers and she’d still manage to come out looking like a boss.

I mean, she is a supermodel after all, so it must be a part of the job description, right?

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Whatever the case, whether it’s her penchant for tighty-whities or the knee-high sock trend, Hadid is almost inadvertently leading the way when it comes to street style, without having to really lift a finger.

For me, this is where it’s interesting: never have I known of someone – model or not – to obtain the effortless capability to make such a wide array of looks stick, the latest of which being the formal ensemble she wore to Burberry’s after show party at London's The Twenty Two.

Equipped with her signature sunglasses no matter the time of day, Hadid – who earlier in the day walked Burberry's rescheduled SS23 show – stepped out of a London cab clad in an ankle length leather trench coat, a crisp white shirt, and black tie for company.

Something along the lines of The Matrix meets Men in Black, Hadid’s formal-yet-understated outfit is a far cry from the aforementioned tighty-whitey vibe she’s been rocking of late, but yet another shining example of her ability to wear literally anything well.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Whatever her secret is (we’ll never find out), she’s clearly doing it right. Because if I was spotted wandering around in a pair of tighty-whities, I’d probably quietly be put back to bed, or worse: arrested. Either way, it wouldn't end half as well.

Shop our mid-season sale

Sold out
GramicciUtility Ripstop Tote Bag Army Green
$70.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Multiple colors
AFFXWRKSStandardized T-Shirt Olive
$75.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Multiple colors
HighsnobietyWater-Resistant Ripstop Cargo Pants Beige
$180.00
Available in:
Sold out
Tayler Willson
Style WriterFocusing predominantly on fashion, footwear, and big gigantic coats, Tayler boasts over a decade of journalistic experience having started out his career as...
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Pedro Pascal Goes A$AP Rocky Mode
  • RIP Casual Fridays
  • Ordinary Shirts, Normal Slacks & an Oddball Reebok Sneaker for "Everyone"
  • High-Octane Dressing? 'White Lotus' Talent? Burberry's Been Right On the Money
  • New Year's Eve-ning Wear Evergreens
What To Read Next
  • Nike's "Thunderstorm" Air Max Sneaker Brings Severe Heat to the Atmosphere
  • A Classic adidas Football Shoe Is Now Insanely Leathery — And Luxe
  • A Luxe Vans Trail Shoe, Vibram-Soled & Skate-Coded
  • Westwing’s Scandinavian Debut Has HS Staff Embracing Scandi Chic
  • The Slow-Burn Fashion of mfpen turns 10
  • Highsnobiety Presents Vibe Check
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now