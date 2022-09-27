Bella Hadid: From Tighty-Whities to Formal Wear

At this stage, Bella Hadid’s ability to pull off literally any item of clothing is verging on ridiculous. Pop her in a shit-stained bin bag and a pair of those trash Balenciaga Paris sneakers and she’d still manage to come out looking like a boss.

I mean, she is a supermodel after all, so it must be a part of the job description, right?

Getty Images / Jared Siskin/GC Images

Whatever the case, whether it’s her penchant for tighty-whities or the knee-high sock trend, Hadid is almost inadvertently leading the way when it comes to street style, without having to really lift a finger.

For me, this is where it’s interesting: never have I known of someone – model or not – to obtain the effortless capability to make such a wide array of looks stick, the latest of which being the formal ensemble she wore to Burberry’s after show party at London's The Twenty Two.

Getty Images / David M. Benett

Equipped with her signature sunglasses no matter the time of day, Hadid – who earlier in the day walked Burberry's rescheduled SS23 show – stepped out of a London cab clad in an ankle length leather trench coat, a crisp white shirt, and black tie for company.

Something along the lines of The Matrix meets Men in Black, Hadid’s formal-yet-understated outfit is a far cry from the aforementioned tighty-whitey vibe she’s been rocking of late, but yet another shining example of her ability to wear literally anything well.

Backgrid

Whatever her secret is (we’ll never find out), she’s clearly doing it right. Because if I was spotted wandering around in a pair of tighty-whities, I’d probably quietly be put back to bed, or worse: arrested. Either way, it wouldn't end half as well.