Outdoorsy Urbanites Will Rejoice Over Belstaff's Collab With Merrell 1TRL

This content has been paid for by an advertiser. If you'd like to appear on Highsnobiety, contact: advertising@highsnobiety.com.

Right on time for summer breaks of alpine trailing and city hopping, Belstaff and Merrell 1TRL have joined forces to design a shoe that combines the best of both their worlds.

Launching today, the Belstaff x Merrell 1TRL's Ontario Speed silhouette comes in two colorways, inspired by Belstaff's British heritage and the UK's rugged landscape – fit for downtown trendsetters and adventurous mountaineers alike.

The supporting campaign traverses both urban and rocky riverside terrains across London. The shoes are put through their paces on city streets and the banks of the river Thames, and are styled with Belstaff's Castmaster line, a collection of seasonal outerwear pieces including multi-pocketed vests, lightweight overshirts, and teal cargo pants.

The sneaker's suede upper, combined with the innovative, eco-friendly properties that constitute the Vibram-encased sole, underscore the inter-terrain sensibility at the heart of this design.

In Belstaff x Merrell 1TRL, the sidewalk's your runway – or your parkour.

