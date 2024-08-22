Merrell’s GORE-TEX Hybrid Boot Is an All-Terrain Beast

In its quest to create functional outdoor shoes that look as good as they perform, Merrell 1TRL has proven that it’s not afraid to push the boat out with its designs. And the Merrell 1TRL AGILITY PEAK 5 might be the single best embodiment of the niche that Merrell’s style-focused sub-label fills.

The AGILITY PEAK 5 is part boot, part sneaker, and an entirely experimental-looking footwear design.

Similar to Merrell 1TRL’s Hut Moc Packable model, the slip-on shoes that can be zipped together into a nifty small package, the AGILITY PEAK 5 has a cleverly disguised zip system that runs around the entire upper of the sneaker. This zip attaches the trail sneaker to a GORE-TEX shroud.

With the shroud attached, it is a futuristic-looking boot. And with the shroud taken off, it’s a great-looking rugged outdoor shoe.

Merrell 1 / 3

This model is effectively two shoes in one, offering a hybrid functionality similar to Nicole McLaughlin’s killer HOKA collaboration.

Merrell

Based on one of Merrell’s trail running models, this new sneaker has all the bells and whistles of a utilitarian outdoor shoe: A high-performance "engineered mesh" for increased breathability, a cushioned EVA foam footbed alongside an ESS foam lock plate, and a Vibram Megagrip outsole.

Made to look and perform like a cutting-edge outdoor sneaker, the shoe is available from Merrell’s Japanese website and at retailers such as atmos. A wider, worldwide release is expected to follow.

Merrell 1 / 6

We’ve said it once and we’ll say it again: true trail shoe innovation? Only Merrell 1TRL.