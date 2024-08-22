Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Merrell’s GORE-TEX Hybrid Boot Is an All-Terrain Beast

Written by Tom Barker in Sneakers

In its quest to create functional outdoor shoes that look as good as they perform, Merrell 1TRL has proven that it’s not afraid to push the boat out with its designs. And the Merrell 1TRL AGILITY PEAK 5 might be the single best embodiment of the niche that Merrell’s style-focused sub-label fills. 

The AGILITY PEAK 5 is part boot, part sneaker, and an entirely experimental-looking footwear design.

Similar to Merrell 1TRL’s Hut Moc Packable model, the slip-on shoes that can be zipped together into a nifty small package, the AGILITY PEAK 5 has a cleverly disguised zip system that runs around the entire upper of the sneaker. This zip attaches the trail sneaker to a GORE-TEX shroud.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

With the shroud attached, it is a futuristic-looking boot. And with the shroud taken off, it’s a great-looking rugged outdoor shoe.

Merrell
1 / 3

This model is effectively two shoes in one, offering a hybrid functionality similar to Nicole McLaughlin’s killer HOKA collaboration.

Based on one of Merrell’s trail running models, this new sneaker has all the bells and whistles of a utilitarian outdoor shoe: A high-performance "engineered mesh" for increased breathability, a cushioned EVA foam footbed alongside an ESS foam lock plate, and a Vibram Megagrip outsole. 

Made to look and perform like a cutting-edge outdoor sneaker, the shoe is available from Merrell’s Japanese website and at retailers such as atmos. A wider, worldwide release is expected to follow.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Merrell
1 / 6

We’ve said it once and we’ll say it again: true trail shoe innovation? Only Merrell 1TRL.

SHOP OUR FAVORITE PRODUCTS

AdidasSamba OG W White/Maroon
$130.00
Available in:
Several sizes
Multiple colors
Highsnobiety HS05Alpaca Abstract Sweater Vest Beige/Brown
$185.00
Available in:
XSSMLXLXXL
Multiple colors
JACQUEMUSLe Porte-Cartes Cuerda Black
$165.00
Available in:
One size
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Merrell's Killer Clog Makes for a Pretty Amazing Boot
    • Style
  • Merrell's Hydro Sandals Look Even Better With Extra Foam Chunk
    • Sneakers
  • Outdoorsy Urbanites Will Rejoice Over Belstaff's Collab With Merrell 1TRL
    • Sneakers
    • sponsored
  • From Nike to PUMA, Browse This Week’s Best Sneaker Releases
    • Sneakers
  • Merrell 1TRL x Highsnobiety: Redefine Outdoor Exploration
    • Sneakers
What To Read Next
  • CDG Play, a Luxury Label?
    • Style
  • Ready Or Not, Here Nike's Resurrected Clogposite Comes
    • Sneakers
    • sponsored
  • PlayStation Is Coming for Streetwear
    • Style
  • LEGO x Nike Is Finally Real
    • Sneakers
  • Merrell’s GORE-TEX Hybrid Boot Is an All-Terrain Beast
    • Sneakers
  • These UNIMATIC Watches Are RUF Cars, For Your Wrist
    • Watches
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now