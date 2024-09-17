Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Merrell Is a Master of GORE-TEX Sneakers

Written by Tom Barker in Sneakers

The technology behind some of Merrell’s foremost outdoor sneakers is no secret, it's plastered in big bold type across the side of many of its shoes. However, this week has seen the brand take its relationship with GORE-TEX to a new level. 

Within seven days, two niche Japanese labels have skilfully upgraded one of Merrell's many GORE-TEX sneaker models. 

First, the American footwear brand has tapped its regular collaborator White Mountaineering, for a limited-edition take on its Moab Speed 2 GTX sneaker.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Decked out with a custom gray-colored camouflage print, the sneaker has a dark-to-light gradient running along the overlays and midsole. It’s a techy outdoor shoe with a stylish twist typical of White Mountaineering.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Merrell and White Mountaineering’s collaboration was released on September 14, in line with White Mountaineering’s Autumn/Winter 2024 collection, and exactly a week later, on September 21, the brand will release another collaboration with a Japanese lifestyle brand — FreshService.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Once again focusing on the Moab Speed 2 GTX, the Merrell x FreshService collaboration takes a more minimalist approach. 

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

The technical sneaker has an all-white makeover with contrasting hits of black and lime green across the design. It is (another!) great-looking techy outdoor shoe.

SHOP OUR FAVORITE PRODUCTS

Multiple colors
asicsGEL-QUANTUM KINETIC Dark Sepia/Black
$285.00
Available in:
Several sizes
ROALong Sleeve Graphic Demitasse
$145.00
Available in:
SMLXL
Sant Ambroeus x HighsnobietyWool Logo Cap Dark Brown
$60.00
Available in:
One size
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Is HOKA’s GORE-TEX Hybrid Puffer Boot Its Coziest Sneaker Yet?
    • Sneakers
  • Merrell’s GORE-TEX Hybrid Boot Is an All-Terrain Beast
    • Sneakers
  • Merrell's Hydro Sandals Look Even Better With Extra Foam Chunk
    • Sneakers
  • Outdoorsy Urbanites Will Rejoice Over Belstaff's Collab With Merrell 1TRL
    • Sneakers
    • sponsored
  • Merrell’s Chunky Hiking Sneaker Is in Its Golden Era
    • Sneakers
What To Read Next
  • Nike’s Reborn Sneaker-Clog Is Fit for a Spider-Man Villain
    • Sneakers
  • Pants Are So Over
    • Style
  • Leave the Baby Hippo Alone, Please
    • Culture
  • Under Harris Reed, Nina Ricci Gets a Big Beauty Launch
    • Beauty
  • Nike's Super Nice AF1s Have Kobe Byrant Written All Over Them
    • Sneakers
  • Merrell Is a Master of GORE-TEX Sneakers
    • Sneakers
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now