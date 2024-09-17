Merrell Is a Master of GORE-TEX Sneakers

The technology behind some of Merrell’s foremost outdoor sneakers is no secret, it's plastered in big bold type across the side of many of its shoes. However, this week has seen the brand take its relationship with GORE-TEX to a new level.

Within seven days, two niche Japanese labels have skilfully upgraded one of Merrell's many GORE-TEX sneaker models.

First, the American footwear brand has tapped its regular collaborator White Mountaineering, for a limited-edition take on its Moab Speed 2 GTX sneaker.

Decked out with a custom gray-colored camouflage print, the sneaker has a dark-to-light gradient running along the overlays and midsole. It’s a techy outdoor shoe with a stylish twist typical of White Mountaineering.

Merrell and White Mountaineering’s collaboration was released on September 14, in line with White Mountaineering’s Autumn/Winter 2024 collection, and exactly a week later, on September 21, the brand will release another collaboration with a Japanese lifestyle brand — FreshService.

Once again focusing on the Moab Speed 2 GTX, the Merrell x FreshService collaboration takes a more minimalist approach.

The technical sneaker has an all-white makeover with contrasting hits of black and lime green across the design. It is (another!) great-looking techy outdoor shoe.