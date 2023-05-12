Another Rough Day For Ben Affleck, The King of Despair

The seemingly simple action of closing a car door might seem like nothing, but when it’s coming from the hefty palm of the unofficial king of despair, Ben Affleck, there are layers that need to be scratched.

This admittedly bizarre intro comes after a 26-second video clip of the Argo director surfaced online and went viral overnight, which features him begrudgingly ushering his wife, Jennifer Lopez, into his black Mercedes EQS before slamming closed the door with an extra-weighty Affleck amount of force.

If you ask me, the way he's hung around the door and swung it closed in an almost comical CYAAAAAAAA! sort of fashion is exactly how I would expect some of Affleck’s ilk to close a car door on the daily.

That being said, the viral clip has again raised questions over Affleck’s mental wellbeing, with fans taking to social media to voice their concerns.

These door-slamming clips have surfaced at the same time as another viral video of Affleck and JLo, this time at the recent premiere of Mother where the two were reportedly exchanging some tense interactions on the red carpet.

While it initially looked as if Bennifer were going head-to-head in front of cameras, reports have since suggested it was merely a misunderstanding, with a lip reader “confirming” that they were simply debating poses for the photographers.

Affleck’s seemingly misery-plagued existence has been making the headlines for some time now.

Last year, the emergence of the now-iconic "Sad Affleck" memes began doing the rounds, before his stellar performance as a man who didn’t care one bit at this year’s Grammy awards graced everyone’s timelines.

This is on top of images of him sleeping alone on the top deck of a romantic Parisian cruise during his honeymoon and then Affleck kinda growling like a wild dog in cahoots with his then-new wife.

Presumably Affleck's ultra-macho door slam wasn't down to a disagreement with JLo, but more because the man can't grab a coffee without being papped.

That being said, what's most pertinent here, regardless of its exact context, is not only Affleck's perpetual grimace, but the fact that he slams doors exactly how I expected him to. More of this please.