Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

Another Rough Day For Ben Affleck, The King of Despair

in CultureWords By Highsnobiety

The seemingly simple action of closing a car door might seem like nothing, but when it’s coming from the hefty palm of the unofficial king of despair, Ben Affleck, there are layers that need to be scratched.

This admittedly bizarre intro comes after a 26-second video clip of the Argo director surfaced online and went viral overnight, which features him begrudgingly ushering his wife, Jennifer Lopez, into his black Mercedes EQS before slamming closed the door with an extra-weighty Affleck amount of force.

If you ask me, the way he's hung around the door and swung it closed in an almost comical CYAAAAAAAA! sort of fashion is exactly how I would expect some of Affleck’s ilk to close a car door on the daily.

That being said, the viral clip has again raised questions over Affleck’s mental wellbeing, with fans taking to social media to voice their concerns.

These door-slamming clips have surfaced at the same time as another viral video of Affleck and JLo, this time at the recent premiere of Mother where the two were reportedly exchanging some tense interactions on the red carpet.

While it initially looked as if Bennifer were going head-to-head in front of cameras, reports have since suggested it was merely a misunderstanding, with a lip reader “confirming” that they were simply debating poses for the photographers.

Affleck’s seemingly misery-plagued existence has been making the headlines for some time now.

Last year, the emergence of the now-iconic "Sad Affleck" memes began doing the rounds, before his stellar performance as a man who didn’t care one bit at this year’s Grammy awards graced everyone’s timelines.

This is on top of images of him sleeping alone on the top deck of a romantic Parisian cruise during his honeymoon and then Affleck kinda growling like a wild dog in cahoots with his then-new wife.

Presumably Affleck's ultra-macho door slam wasn't down to a disagreement with JLo, but more because the man can't grab a coffee without being papped.

That being said, what's most pertinent here, regardless of its exact context, is not only Affleck's perpetual grimace, but the fact that he slams doors exactly how I expected him to. More of this please.

Shop our latest products

What To Read Next

  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Another Rough Day For Ben Affleck, The King of Despair

    Culture
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    H&M x Mugler Is Finally Here

    Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Juve's New Zebra-Inspired Home Jersey Slays

    Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Inside Project 6, the New Festival Concept by Outlook

    Culture
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Google's Pixel Just Entered the Foldable Phone Chat

    Design
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Official Look: Nike Dunk Low "Mocha"

    Sneakers
Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App
*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titelmedia (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titelmedia strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titelmedia has engaged UsableNet Inc, a leading web accessibility consultant to help test, remediate and maintain our Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2023