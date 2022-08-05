Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Ben Affleck Is Looking Sad Again

Written by Tayler Willson in Culture

Ben Affleck really is the viral gift that keeps on giving and, thankfully, the gift's giving shows no sign of slowing up.

Following the emergence of the now-iconic "Sad Affleck" memes earlier this year – which, as Highsnobiety’s Jake Silbert describes “single-handedly redefined moody celebrity photos” – Affleck has been spotted on a number of occasions since donning a sort of grimace that’s almost inimitable to the average Joe.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

That grimace has, of course, struck again, after the actor was seen returning to his LA-based office after a recent trip to Italy, and it is, quite honestly, the best-looking "Sad Affleck" I’ve seen yet.

I get that going back to the office isn’t great, but after marrying the actual Jenny from the Block the month prior, you’d still be pretty upbeat, right?

That being said, even in the days following him tying the knot with JLo, 49 year old Affleck was seen with his new wifey looking kinda raged, a little like someone had stolen his lunch money, or had asked him to physically growl out loud.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Thankfully, it’s not all doom, gloom, and anger for the actor, after a snap of a sleepy napping Affleck catching some zzz’s on the pair’s Parisian honeymoon arose a few weeks back.

Feet up, hands together, and a mouth like lock-jaw, Affleck caught some seemingly much-needed shut eye on an idyllic Seine River cruise, taking some time away from the fam on a secluded part of the boat.

Since the emergence of "Sad Affleck" back in January, the meme conveyer belt has shown no signs of slowing down and while it is all seemingly pretty tiring work for Affleck, we beg it continues, for the internet's sake.

Shop our favorite sneakers

Sold out
adidas x Wales BonnerSL72 Maroon
$155.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
adidas x Wales BonnerSamba White/Brown
$190.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Multiple colors
adidasResponse CL White/Orange
$125.00
Available in:
Sold out
Tayler Willson
Style WriterFocusing predominantly on fashion, footwear, and big gigantic coats, Tayler boasts over a decade of journalistic experience having started out his career as...
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Nike’s State-Of-The-Art Air Max Sneaker Goes Reptile (Again)
  • This Smokin' "Samba" Sneaker Has No Business Looking This Suave
  • Nike's "Aged" Air Force 1 Sneaker Has No Business Looking This Delectable
  • Nike's Cleanest & "Melo"-est Jordan Sneaker Is Officially Born Again
  • New Balance Quietly Reinvents the Dad Shoe, Again
What To Read Next
  • Nike's "Thunderstorm" Air Max Sneaker Brings Severe Heat to the Atmosphere
  • A Classic adidas Football Shoe Is Now Insanely Leathery — And Luxe
  • A Luxe Vans Trail Shoe, Vibram-Soled & Skate-Coded
  • Westwing’s Scandinavian Debut Has HS Staff Embracing Scandi Chic
  • The Slow-Burn Fashion of mfpen turns 10
  • Highsnobiety Presents Vibe Check
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now