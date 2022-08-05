Ben Affleck Is Looking Sad Again

Ben Affleck really is the viral gift that keeps on giving and, thankfully, the gift's giving shows no sign of slowing up.

Following the emergence of the now-iconic "Sad Affleck" memes earlier this year – which, as Highsnobiety’s Jake Silbert describes “single-handedly redefined moody celebrity photos” – Affleck has been spotted on a number of occasions since donning a sort of grimace that’s almost inimitable to the average Joe.

Backgrid / Vasquez-Max Lopes

That grimace has, of course, struck again, after the actor was seen returning to his LA-based office after a recent trip to Italy, and it is, quite honestly, the best-looking "Sad Affleck" I’ve seen yet.

I get that going back to the office isn’t great, but after marrying the actual Jenny from the Block the month prior, you’d still be pretty upbeat, right?

Backgrid / Vasquez-Max Lopes

That being said, even in the days following him tying the knot with JLo, 49 year old Affleck was seen with his new wifey looking kinda raged, a little like someone had stolen his lunch money, or had asked him to physically growl out loud.

Thankfully, it’s not all doom, gloom, and anger for the actor, after a snap of a sleepy napping Affleck catching some zzz’s on the pair’s Parisian honeymoon arose a few weeks back.

Feet up, hands together, and a mouth like lock-jaw, Affleck caught some seemingly much-needed shut eye on an idyllic Seine River cruise, taking some time away from the fam on a secluded part of the boat.

Since the emergence of "Sad Affleck" back in January, the meme conveyer belt has shown no signs of slowing down and while it is all seemingly pretty tiring work for Affleck, we beg it continues, for the internet's sake.