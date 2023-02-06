Ben Affleck's Miserable Face Is Grammy-Worthy

So, here we are again; nearly one year on from the unlikely emergence of the now-iconic "Sad Affleck" memes, and everyone’s favorite miserable-looking star Ben Affleck is at it again.

Sitting next to wife Jennifer Lopez — who wasn't nominated for a prize but did show up in full glam — 50-year-old Affleck endured the 2023 Grammys looking like a faulty human battery, one of the ones that won't charge anymore and drains to near-on nothing when it isn't plugged in.

Affleck looked so miserable during the Grammys that seemingly the entire internet became a tad concerned.

Affleck, who’s also garnered some attention over the last 12 months for his sneakers and Dunkin’ Donut devotion, has made a bit of a habit of looking sad as shit in recent times, most famously the week after marrying Jenny from the Block, AKA “the honeymoon period.”

You know, the time when most people are thrilled simply to be alive? That was when Ben looked most miserable.

In fact, on the pair’s actual honeymoon in Paris, Affleck was spotted catching some shut-eye on an idyllic Seine river cruise after he escaped for some “me” time on the boat’s top deck.

Perhaps Affleck is only happy when he's unconscious. Amen brother!

Almost one year on, and it’s safe to say that Affleck’s face really is the gift that keeps on giving. His performance at the 2023 Grammys practically stole the show, for instance.

And while I don’t wish the actor a life of never-ending disappointment and despair (I promise I don’t), I’m more than happy to provide coverage of said sad face as and when it does happen, because, you know, gift that keeps giving and all that.