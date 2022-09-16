Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

Ben Affleck’s Perfectly Sculpted Grimace Has Returned

in CultureWords By Tayler Willson

This article was originally published on September 14 and has been updated on September 16.

I’ll be honest, I’ve been worried sick about Ben Affleck’s grimace.

It had been almost six weeks since the actor was last seen in the wild looking physically disappointed in absolutely everyone and everything, so when he was captured looking full of resentment with a cigarette dangling from his mouth earlier this week, I breathed a huge – and much needed – sigh of relief.

Before hitting send on your “LEAVE BEN AFFLECK ALONE!!!” comment, let me just say: I actually quite like him. In fact, I’d go as far as saying I’m a fan of him, his face, and maybe at least one or zero of his films.

I’m not simply spotlighting Affleck looking sad, fed up, and downbeat for the fun of it, I’m doing so because I’m absolutely fascinated by him and his ability to look like he's been freshly sprayed with tear gas at any given moment.

Since the emergence of those “Sad Affleck” memes towards the back end of last year, the actor and now-husband of Jennifer Lopez has been spotted on countless occasions looking like he hitched the singer with a shotgun pushed to his back.

Even on his Parisian honeymoon in the middle of a romantic river cruise he took himself to a secluded part of the ship for some alone time with just him, his thoughts, and his grimace for company.

The following week we saw him hiding behind a backpack on his way to the office, for him only to pop out looking his moody old self and, in turn, add another grimace to the collection.

For what it’s worth, the aggrieved expression consistently plastered across his face isn't a new thing and since marrying J Lo (as this tweet spotlights to perfection), it's been a thing for some time now.

Luckily for us, despite a brief hiatus for whatever the rhyme or reason, Affleck’s grimace is back where it belongs and on our screens, and I, for one, couldn’t be more pleased, not because I hate him, but because I’m obsessed.

Shop our latest product

Image on Highsnobiety
Superturf Sneakers
adidas x Sean Wotherspoon
$160
Image on Highsnobiety
Tea Dyed Logo Stamp T-Shi
Acne Studios
$210
Image on Highsnobiety
Cotton Nylon Elastic Pant
Highsnobiety
$130
We Recommend
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    Robert Pattinson Is the Gift That Keeps on Giving
    • Culture
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    Even In a Thirst Trap, Ben Affleck Looks Sad as Hell
    • Culture
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    WTF Is This Emoji Meme?
    • Culture
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    McDonald's & Nike Dunks – That's the Ben Affleck Way
    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    Another Rough Day For Ben Affleck, The King of Despair
    • Culture
  • Image on Highsnobiety
What To Read Next
  • Ben Affleck is seen on October 12, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
    Another Day, Another Miserable One For Ben Affleck
    • Culture
  • cardi b offset album release outfits
    For Cardi B & Offset, Couple Dressing Comes From the (Chrome) Heart
    • Style
  • justin bieber friends big shorts outfits
    Justin Bieber & His Friends Are Having a Big Short Off
    • Style
  • girls don't cry dunk 2024
    Girls Don't Cry May Be Tearing Up for Another Dunk
    • Sneakers
  • clot ss24
    From adidas to 1017 ALYX 9SM, CLOT SS24 Was a Collab Extravaganza
    • Style
  • candy corn/sweet tooth dunks
    America's Most Debated Candy Is Getting Its Own Nike Dunk
    • Sneakers
Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App
*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titelmedia (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titelmedia strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titelmedia has engaged UsableNet Inc, a leading web accessibility consultant to help test, remediate and maintain our Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2023