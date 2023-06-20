Sign up to never miss a drop
Even In a Thirst Trap, Ben Affleck Looks Sad as Hell

in CultureWords By Highsnobiety

Father's Day may be over, but it's never too late to show love to the dads. Even the ones who look sad as ever in thirst traps. Keep reading. We'll explain.

On Sunday, also Father's Day, Jennifer Lopez shared an...interesting tribute to her hubby Ben Affleck, courtesy of a "Daddy Appreciation Post."

The lead pic? Oh, just a shirtless pic of semi-toned Affleck — more like Sad-ffleck.

Even in when flexing abs for bae, the famed grimace lives on. Maybe Affleck didn't have his Dunkin' yet that day. Then again, Affleck revealed during the Air rollout that this is his happy face.

Following Affleck's thirst trap were selfies of J-Lo and Affleck and a couple cam, standard stuff you'd expect on shoutout posts.

So, why did Lopez lead with that pic? The world may never know. But the thirst trap did its job as the dehydrated users found the pic to be, well, more than hydrating.

One tweeter wrote, "I'm slobbering," amongst the others saying they "saw" the vision (in short, fans get the appeal).

While Affleck has no children with JLo, our RBF royalty and closeted sneakerhead is indeed a dad, as he co-parents three kids with ex Jennifer Garner.

Jennifer Lopez, on the other hand, shares with twins with Marc Anthony. Lopez caught some heat with her Father's Day post, as some weren't too happy about the shoutout to "Papa" Ben over Anthony.

Still, Lopez and Affleck seem to have successfully combined their families, as they often partake in big family outings. Even when J-Lo's seemingly busy, Affleck usually takes the kiddos out for food and shopping trips.

What a daddy Affleck is indeed! For the horny folks out there, I mean that in the sense of actual fatherhood.

