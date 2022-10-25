Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Not Sure What to Wear This Halloween? These Fits Will Inspire You

Written by Highsnobiety in Style

Ladies and gentlemen... Halloween.

After weeks of build-up, October 31 brings with it trick and treating, costumes, and a host of celebrities doing the most.

Often going as far as showing off their custom 'fits in full-on photoshoots, every year the rich and famous manage to hit nail on the head, costume-wise. And whether they leave us in horror or delight, they always manage to garner a reaction.

No store-bought outfits here — instead, this Spooky Season we're looking back at character recreations, cheeky pop culture references, and even some fashion industry nods.

To simultaneously provide you with costume inspiration and a chance to laugh at some outrageous ensembles, behold: the best, worst, and weirdest costumes we've seen pulled off from over the years.

Scroll down to discover our favorite celebrity Halloween costume moments.

Emily Ratajkowski as Marge Simpson

Emily Ratajkowski gets top marks for this costume, not cutting any corners and painting herself all in yellow. I think this is simultaneously one of the best, worst, and weirdest costumes on this list all at the same time.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker as Clarence and Alabama from True Romance

Admittedly the professional-standard photo shoot does a lot of the heavy lifting here, but if you look at the original film poster compared to Travis and Kourtney's rendition they have got it spot on.

Kim Kardashian and Ye

Going back to simpler times when Kim and Ye were still together and there was no Pete Davidson drama to report on. There are two big talking points to take away from this photo, the first is that the thought of Kanye being inside a Dino costume is inexplicably hilarious, and the second is the botch photoshop job done to get Chicago in the picture.

Hunter Schafer as Maka Albarn

I'll be the first to admit that I don't watch anime and so have little idea of who Maka Albarn is. However, after a bit of googling, it became clear that Schafer nailed this costume while pulling off a strong fit — plus the photo of her jumping while swinging a scythe is solid gold meme material.

Katy Perry as a Cheeto

We all know someone who takes things a step too far when it comes to dressing up, and Katy Perry is one of those people. Out of all her ridiculous costumes, of which there have been many, dressing up as a Cheeto with a chip packet handbag lives in my head rent-free the most.

Kevin Hart as The Rock

We've recently done a post about the best Halloween costumes using clothes you'll wear again, and this is one of those where you can create a hilarious ensemble using what is already in your wardrobe. And if you're Kevin Hart, you can grill a close friend in the process.

Al Roker as Charlie Brown

Every year, NBC's Halloween festivities bring out some big costume moments but I'm not sure if anyone can beat Al Roker in 2015. Charlie Brown, a character so iconic that we have made a collectible model of him, is brought to life by Roker who even managed to re-create the character's hair.

Rihanna as Gunna

The Bad Gal threw subtle shade at Gunna's widely mocked New York Fashion Week look, Rick Owens boots and all.

Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz as Shrek and Fiona

Pulling out all the stops for a costume is one thing, but Klum and Kaulitz even had someone drive them in a custom-made carriage and stepped out with a stroller holding Shrek and Fiona's triplets inside. I'll leave it to you to decide if this goes in the best, worst, or weirdest category, but it's certainly the most OTT.

Harry Styles as Dorothy

We're not in Kansas anymore. Styles dressed up as the Wizard of Oz hero last year to perform a Halloween-themed concert in New York City and it's a costume that went straight into the history books.

Lizzo as Baby Yoda

Lizzo as a macaroon-eating Child..what more can I say?

  • Highsnobiety Presents Vibe Check
