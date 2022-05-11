Looking Good When You Go Hiking? It's Totally Possible

The meeting of the Gorpcore explosion and the need to wander the beautiful outdoors has whipped up demand for hiking. Our desire to explore past the four walls of our own homes and reconnect with nature has never been stronger and the possibility of getting out for a day in the wild is looking even more enticing.

Labels like Nike ACG, Arc’teryx, Snow Peak, and more, have brought new life to what was a once-stagnated world. Form has met function to make some of the most satisfying pieces on the market, from lightweight jackets to hiking sneaker-boot hybrids, and flasks that are actually cool.

To prepare for the onslaught of hike invites that you’re set to receive over this fall before the weather becomes too unforgiving and to celebrate one of the burgeoning aspects of contemporary style, we rounded up some of the best hiking gear on the net right now.

Fix up and look sharp in the outdoors with our selection of the most stylish hiking gear below.

The most stylish outerwear to take hiking

A good jacket makes all the difference when out in the great outdoors, it's your first layer of defense for whatever nature might throw at you. Creating a jacket that is warm, waterproof, lightweight, windproof, and breathable is by no means easy but that's where outdoor labels and their innovative materials come into play.

Below, we’ve put together a selection of hiking-ready jackets that not only work but will also have you stopping to take fit pics next to every single tree. We’ve included everything from the grail-level ACRONYM J-96 GORE-TEX jacket to our Jack Wolfskin collaboration which is the peak of sustainable gorp.

Our favorite hiking-approved pants

Unless you’re a hard man like Wim “The Ice Man” Hof, you’re not going to be heading out on your hike wearing shorts until you're sure it's hot enough. That’s why we’ve scoured our shop to find the best hiking pants for you to wear next time you’re itching for an adventure.

Once again, our selection includes three labels at the forefront of creating outdoor clothing that is equally functional and stylish: there is Acronym with its futuristic techwear, and wander blending high-fashion sensibilities with a focus on functionality, and Snow Peak adding hard-wearing materials to classic designs. All three are more than suitable for a hike, it just depends on your personal style.

The best shorts for summer hikes

If you are a hard man like Wim Hof, or are just planning to go explore the trails in the summer sun, you will need a pair of breathable shorts to get a much-needed breeze on your pegs. Unlike with outerwear, you don't really have the option of shedding a layer when it comes to legwear so it's important to pick the right option ahead of time.

These three pairs include water-repellent fabrics, extra pockets, and lightweight designs which you will be grateful for when working up a sweat on the trails.

The best hiking footwear for your next adventure

For most hikes, you don’t necessarily need hardcore hiking boots, but it’s good to have some athletic sneakers in the rotation. Trail-running shoes sometimes also do the trick, which is why the Reebok Zig Kinetica is at top of our selection. The sneaker’s Anti-slip Vibram Ecostep rubber outsole makes slipping a concept of the past, while its upper is also relatively stress and abrasion-resistant.

Meanwhile, adidas Originals and Carhartt x Salomon provide options for when the weather is too hot for sneakers or the circumstances need something a bit more specialist. These three in your rotation will have you prepared no matter the conditions.

The best hiking gear you don’t want to leave at home

If you’re expecting to be outside for a while, it’s important you taking the right gear with you. For some, that can be a weatherproof hat, for others that means the perfect water bottle or portable fireplace. Below, we’ve outlined a selection that covers all bases. It’s here that form and function really meet. Accessories are also a great way to separate yourself from the pack aesthetically, something all three of the items below do.

