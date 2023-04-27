Choose Your Player: The Best NBA Playoff 'Fits (So Far)

Whether you’re a basketball fan or not, one thing that can't be ignored as of late is the players' style credentials.

Seeing how the playoffs are in full swing it’s only right to round up the best outfits so far. Akin to rappers, NBA players live extravagant lifestyles, often clashing several different luxury brands into a single outfit just to let you know that they're on a different level. And while that remains undisputed some outfits just don’t cut it, while others make the mark.

But before we get into it let's get the honorable mentions out of the way, and the award for the best-dressed player that didn’t make the playoffs this year goes to none other than Kyrie Irving. Often perceived as an enigma, Kyrie Irving is undoubtedly among the top two ball handlers to ever walk the earth with an equally impressive layup package to match.

1 / 2 Getty Images / Ron Hoskins / NBAE Getty Images / Kent Smith / NBAE

Along with holding the eighth spot amongst regular season points leaders and the eleventh spot for efficiency, Kyrie’s knack for outfits is as fluid as his play style. Though his career could've easily taken a turn for the worse similar to Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf, true NBA stans love to see him remain in the league as long as possible and give the title run another shot.

So without further ado, here are the best playoff outfits so far, from James Harden to the “GOAT” himself.

James Harden

1 / 2 Getty Images / Jesse D. Garrabrant / NBAE Getty Images / David L. Nemec / NBAE

As I mentioned earlier James Harden is one of those players that straddles the line between sensational and not-so-well-put-together ‘fits. If anything, we should appreciate the Sixers guard taking chances with an assortment of flared trousers and channeling his inner Purple Rain from time to time.

Kevon Looney

Getty Images / Noah Graham / NBAE

When it comes to reserved NBA players, Kevon Looney is up there with the best of them. In contrast to the fan-favorite volume scorer, he’s currently averaging nearly 13 rebounds per game while shooting over 50% from the field which directly contributed to the Warriors winning their last two games.

Although he flies under the radar compared to other players like Devin Booker and Kelly Oubre Jr. from the 2015 draft class, he’s arguably having a better career than both of them combined, and his ‘fits convey that same energy.

Malik Beasley

1 / 2 Getty Images / Adam Pantozzi / NBAE Getty Images / Adam Pantozzi / NBAE

While the list of Laker nation stans stretches far and wide, there’s no way they would’ve made the playoff this year without Malik’s contributions. Sure, he isn’t the second coming of the Black Mamba but he has been able to make clutch plays when it counts to help them get over the hump. Now if he happens to turn things up in the playoffs and play as well as he dresses, then no one in the West is fine indeed.

Devin Booker

Getty Images / Barry Gossage / NBAE

Book is arguably the most relaxed player in terms of fashion sense. He conveys an energy of chill and confidence that allows him to come up big in clutch moments.

Similar to his style of play Book’s outfits have depth, often wearing Prada staples or a pair of Chuck Taylor’s, keeping things as simple as possible while consistently performing at a high level. And since the Suns were able to pull off a gentleman's sweep, you can be sure Book’s laidback style played a larger part.

Malik Monk

Getty Images / Rocky Widner / NBAE

Another player that effortlessly assembles his ‘fits is none other than the Sacramento Kings' starting guard. After being traded from the Lakers this season and linking back up with De’Aaron Fox his game has elevated as well as his style.

Often opting for Rick Owens kicks with a wide array of cozy sweaters or hoodies, hopefully he and the Kings can bring their A game to finish off the Warriors and pull the season's biggest upset.

Georges Niang

Getty Images / Jesse D. Garrabrant / NBAE

While this spot should be reserved for the sneaker GOAT PJ Tucker, I’m sure he wouldn’t the spotlight shifting to his current teammate. After a few stints with several teams, the 6’ 7” forward is currently having an amazing season averaging 40% from the field and from behind the arc respectfully.

Similar to Harden, his ‘fits are often hit or miss, but like his game — when he’s on, he’s got it.

LeBron James

Getty Images / Jim Poorten / NBAE

Though the idea of calling someone the greatest of all time has always seemed kind of strange, but there’s no denying LeBron’s greatness on and off the court. We all know a few 38-year-olds that have trouble even running or constructing an amazing outfit but obviously, LeBron is in a different league.

While leading the charge against the Grizzlies in the first round, he’s currently holding the sixth spot for player efficiency during the playoffs and the Lakers' recent success is largely credited to LeGM for good reason. As far as his style goes LeBron rarely misses, regularly pairing his luxury outfits with Tiffany’s AF1 and a clean pair of shades.