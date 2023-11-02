Saucony Is On a Winning Streak

When you've been in the footwear game since the late 1800s, you build up quite the archive. And 2023 has seen Saucony mine that archive together with a carefully curated list of collaborators to have what might be its strongest year yet (in the sneaker world, anyway).

Bringing back classics from its catalog in the naughts, such as ProgGrid Omni or ProGrid Triumph, in new colorways has been shining a light on how years of spearheading innovative running technologies results in brilliant shoes. But it’s the collaborations that have really made Saucony get more attention of late.

Jae Tipps has probably been the most noteworthy of the lot, giving its models makeovers that do not lack in color, including a new ProGrid Omni 9 that’s being touted for a release in 2024 and is already gaining traction online.

Then there’s also Universal Works decking out its Jazz sneaker in minimal, earth-hued suede or Color Pus Companie exploring the brand’s offroad-ready capabilities. Not to mention an early naughts-themed collaboration with this very magazine earlier in the year.

All of these collaborations and the fair share of general-release bangers come at a perfect time as niche sneaker brands have been getting their shine.

While it has been in the game for a number of years, Saucony has always been on the niche side of things, loved by those who research for the most cutting-edge tech in their running shoes or with a strong knowledge of the sneaker game. It’s a smaller name in a market dominated by sportswear giants like adidas and Nike — but that’s starting to change.

Brands that have had a monopoly on the sneaker market for years are facing tougher opposition with Salomon seeing a 2,277% increase in trade on the resale platform StockX in 2022 and the trail-running boom putting start-up brands like Norda in the spotlight.

Saucony is one of the many niche brands proving that it has been an underrated player over all these years and we’ve rounded up ten of its best releases of 2023 below.

Keep scrolling for the ten best Saucony sneakers of 2023... so far

Saucony ProGrid Omni 9

A running shoe that Saucony released in the early 2010s, I don't think the ProGrid Omni 9 has ever looked better than this.

Inspired by the crystal cave in Kurstown, PA, the shoe has been given an iridescent finish clashing more colors than I care to count across the model. Plus, each pair arrives with a custom box and dedicated sock liner.

Saucony ProGrid Triumph 4 Gorpcore

Saucony is entering the Gorpcore scene and making no secret of it, naming this shoe "ProGrid Triumph 4 Gorpcore."

This brown and black take on the 2000s runner comes with detailing made for outdoor use. On the upper, Cordura's famously durable fabric is deployed while a quick lace system allows you to get on the trails without faffing with laces.

Saucony x Colour Plus Companie Grid Shadow 2

Run by New York-based multi-disciplinary artist Jordan Page, Colour Plus Companie has become a regular collaborator for Saucony and lived up to its name with this colorful take on the Grid Shadow 2.

Titled "Forest Wander" the shoe brings together autumnal hues on the upper. The upgraded model is more than adept for days wandering around in nature with it having taken notes from trail running footwear for this rugged makeover.

Saucony x Universal Works The Jazz NXT

The second time that it has worked together with the UK-based brand Universal Works, it's all about the fuzzy, closed mesh pigskin overlays on the upper of this sneaker.

It's not easy to upgrade a classic, especially one that's been collaborated on as many times as the Jazz, but Universal Works managed it through textured fabric and subtle, embroidered branding.

Saucony OG ProGrid Omni 9

Purple is a notoriously strong color, associated with royalty and creativity, and Saucony has taken full advantage of it here.

This ProGrid Omni 9, which takes its shape directly from the original shoe, has been dyed entirely in shades of purple bar for a little patch of contrasting neon yellow on the midsole. The colorway is bold and it's also beautiful.

Saucony x Jae Tips Grid Azura 2000

Saucony really asked Jae Tips how many colors he wanted on his first-ever sneaker collaboration and he replied "yes" (at least, that's how I imagine the conversation went). The multi-hyphenate, Bronx-based creative added a heap of different patterns and prints onto this shoe and it worked — eventually even becoming Savage-certified.

The reason for all these crazy prints? According to the designer: "I wanted to create a shoe that was fun and expressive. I wanted it to be something that people would look at and smile."

Saucony x Raised By Wolves Grid Azura 2000

Unlike some of the collaborators who have taken on Saucony's Grid Azura 2000 (Jae Tips, I'm looking at you) Canadian label Raised By Wolves kept things pretty simple with this colorway.

The shoe comes in a grey and green rendition that forefronts some of the materials that have been chosen. Look closer and you notice that this shoe includes translucent panels on the upper as well as reflective “teeth".

Saucony x Colour Plus Companie Jazz 81

It's been a strong year for Saucony and Colour Plus Companie, with the two brands dropping multiple collaborations together. So many, in fact, that we couldn't pick just one for this list.

This new take on the Jazz 81, arguably the most iconic shoe in Saucony's catalog, has a clean off-white and light brown upper. Materials such as vintage wood, ceramic paint palettes, and old dried paint inspired Colour Plus Companie founder Jordan Page to create this minimal colorway.

Saucony x Asphaltgold Shadow 6000

Made together with retailer Asphaltgold, this light-colored take on the classic runner is titled "Accelerate Decelerate" as a reminder of the importance of slowing down and taking things in for a moment.

The shoe mixes suede and coarse mesh on the upper with contrasting silver panels. Plus the mudguard features embroidered Mini-Waves, marking the first time that's been done on this model.

Saucony x Highsnobiety Pro Grid Triumph 4

When writing about all the amazing collaborations that Saucony has done this year, we couldn't resist but to finish with our own.

Upgrading the brand's Pro Grid Triumph 4, we gave the retro runner an exaggerated open mesh base and clean colorway inspired by the iPod classic. However, if this pair is a bit too minimal for you, there's also a silver pair with neon accents.