Saucony's ProGrid Omni 9 Gets the Jae Tips Touch

Jae Tips is not letting up with his Saucony team-ups. Indeed, the multihyphenate is back, teasing fresh heat cooked up by him and the Massachusetts-based footwear label.

In an Instagram preview, Jae Tips reveals his spin on Saucony's ProGrid Omni 9 silhouette, a 2010s technical runner crafted with mesh and synthetic materials and rounded out with a semi-chunky ProGrid sole.

Like the designer-musician's previous takes, we see the ProGrid Omni 9 dressed entirely in an eye-catching palette, including bold hues like salmon pink, sky blue, sea green, and pinkish purple.

The collaborative ProGrid Omni 9 is stamped with Jae Tips signatures, of course, like his famed "Savior" sign-off and rainbow petal flower motif.

Alright, when do these come out? Based on Jae Tip's caption, we can expect his vibrant Saucony ProGrid Omni 9 collab sometime during the Fall 2024 season.

It's a long wait for the pairs, indeed. But for these beauties? It's worth it.

Earlier this year, we witnessed Jae Tips drop off his extra bold Saucony Grid Azura 2000 collab, the designer's first-ever shoe collab and now one of the most sought-after sneakers of the year. It got the savage approval, by the way.

Still on a high from the first team-up, Jae Tips maintains the thrill, revealing yet another Saucony shoe: a colorful Grid Shadow 2 (or three, from the looks of the insole options).

While we're still patiently awaiting drop details for those burger-colored Grid Shadow 2s, Jae Tips is already in 2024 with his next-next Saucony shoe.

Please, Mr. Tips. Let us breathe.

Just kidding. Keep the Jae Tips x Saucony goods coming.