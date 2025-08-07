BILLY'S and a classic adidas sneaker go together like coffee and cream. And that's not just because their latest collaboration comes in milky white and cappuccino brown colorways.

Now in two new BILLY’S-exclusive colorways, the Adizero Adios’ stylistic energy has been channeled into a beautiful photoshoot.

As an object, these sneakers are undoubtedly stylish but the editorial styling for the collaborative sneakers’ release elevates the elegance factor tenfold.

Pleated wool shorts and casual neckties bring a business-casual edge to the sporty sneaker, which has come a long way from the tracks that made it. The entire proceeding has a real AURALEE feel, which is a real compliment to any campaign that's ostensibly intended to simply promote a new shoe. That's a testament to the styling.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Good shoes, great looks

1 / 5

As a duo, adidas and BILLY’S churn out chronically delectable sneakers on a regular basis.

This set of Adizero Adios shoes, available only on BILLY'S Japan’s website for ¥17,600 (about $120), is perhaps the best example.

Slim in its proportions, the Adizero Adios’ upper is made of soft, inviting mesh because comfort is always king.

Suede paneling upholds the push feel and even adds a layer of sophistication to an otherwise utilitarian sneaker, originally designed for marathons. Present day, the Adizero Adios has transcended its initial purpose as a long-distance sneaker and BILLY’S elegant campaign imagery is proof.

The beautifully stylized sneaker will be available at BILLY’S Japan August 11.

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit the HS Style Guide for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty.