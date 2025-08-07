Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Good Shoes. Great Looks

Written by Tayler Adigun in Sneakers
1 / 6

BILLY'S and a classic adidas sneaker go together like coffee and cream. And that's not just because their latest collaboration comes in milky white and cappuccino brown colorways.

Now in two new BILLY’S-exclusive colorways, the Adizero Adios’ stylistic energy has been channeled into a beautiful photoshoot.

shop adidas

As an object, these sneakers are undoubtedly stylish but the editorial styling for the collaborative sneakers’ release elevates the elegance factor tenfold.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Pleated wool shorts and casual neckties bring a business-casual edge to the sporty sneaker, which has come a long way from the tracks that made it. The entire proceeding has a real AURALEE feel, which is a real compliment to any campaign that's ostensibly intended to simply promote a new shoe. That's a testament to the styling.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Good shoes, great looks

1 / 5

As a duo, adidas and BILLY’S churn out chronically delectable sneakers on a regular basis.

This set of Adizero Adios shoes, available only on BILLY'S Japan’s website for ¥17,600 (about $120), is perhaps the best example. 

Slim in its proportions, the Adizero Adios’ upper is made of soft, inviting mesh because comfort is always king.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Suede paneling upholds the push feel and even adds a layer of sophistication to an otherwise utilitarian sneaker, originally designed for marathons. Present day, the Adizero Adios has transcended its initial purpose as a long-distance sneaker and BILLY’S elegant campaign imagery is proof.

The beautifully stylized sneaker will be available at BILLY’S Japan August 11.

SHOP ADIDAS HERE

Shop All adidas
adidasJapan
$140.00
Available in:
Several sizes
adidasGhost Sprint W
$150.00
Available in:
Several sizes
adidasSamba JP
$140.00
Available in:
Several sizes

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit the HS Style Guide for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty.

Tayler Adigun
Freelance News ContributorTayler is a wedge sneaker truther (Isabel Marant for life) and is working on improving her vintage purse shopping game.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • A Classic adidas Runner Gets Dressed for a Safari
  • Yohji Yamamoto Dressed an All-Powerful adidas Running Shoe In Luxe Leather
  • This "Bruce Lee" adidas Sneaker Makes Perfect Sense
  • adidas' Reborn Running Shoe Makes Ghosting Look Great (& Flat)
  • An Underrated adidas Trail Shoe Beast, Hiding in Plain Sight
What To Read Next
  • adidas’ Most Luxurious Leather Shoe Is Handmade In Germany
  • Zendaya & Her Stylist Designed an Impressively Ordinary On Sneaker (Complimentary)
  • New Balance Made "Miu Miu" Sneakers for Your Dad
  • Timex Rebooted JFK Jr.'s Normcore Watch as a Total Dimepiece (EXCLUSIVE)
  • adidas’ Y2K Chunkster Is Out Here Looking Like a Chocolate Snack
  • Good Shoes. Great Looks
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now