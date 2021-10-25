Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Birkenstock Runs the Sandal Game, Now It's Coming for Sneakers

Written by Jake Silbert
Birkenstock
1 / 5

Brand: Birkenstock

Model: Honnef

Season: Fall/Winter 2021

Buy: Birkenstock's website and stores

Release Date: November

Editor's Notes: When it comes to sandals, Birkenstock is the heavyweight champ. I mean, there's a reason that every luxury brand ever has been desperate to produce its own Arizona, if they can't get an official collab.

When it comes to sneakers, though, Birkenstock has lagged behind the pack.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

To Birkenstock's credit, all of its footwear designs are function over fashion, but its very basic sneaker designs are just too basic to be interesting, while the sandals have ugly-cool crossover appeal — I say that as a big Birk fan with plenty of worn-in pairs.

Enter the Honnef, Birkenstock's new stab at a fashion-forward sneaker.

Birkenstock
1 / 5

The Honnef is still a little faceless but it's is a big step (ha!) in the right direction for Birkenstock's sneaker selection: subtle branding, appealing textural interplay, and versatile colorways make for a shoe that's wearable without being weird.

Go under the hood, though, and you'll find Birkenstock's new Deep Blue footbed, a four-part design that incorporates its signature cork, moisture-wicking microfiber, jute, and a polyurethane base for cushioning.

It's a deliciously lo-fi response to the high-spec tech that empowers the soles of so many sportswear giants' cutting edge kicks, one that ensures that the Honnef is a spiritual partner to Birkenstock's trademark sandal offering.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Simultaneously, the Honnef may be a worthy answer to Allbirds' eco-conscious, famously cozy shoes.

Allbirds, currently estimated to be worth about $2 billion, has cornered the market for folks seeking shoes that are light on both their feet and the planet.

Birkenstock, now backed by LVMH, is poised to dig into this niche with the Honnef as its weapon of choice. Sure, the Honnef's leather upper makes it more luxe (and costlier) than an Allbirds shoe so this isn't necessarily a direct challenge, just a canny push on Birk's part.

​​To stay updated on everything happening in the sneaker world, check out the best sneakers to add to your rotation this week, follow @highsnobietysneakers on Instagram, and sign up to our newsletter for early access to the best drops sent straight to your inbox.

Shop our latest footwear

Sold out
ASICSGel Nandi Smoke Grey Swamp Green
$115.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Multiple colors
HOKAM Kaha Low GTX Black Charcoal Grey
$200.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
ConverseClimate Escapism Chuck 70 Sedona Sage Neutral Gray
$125.00
Available in:
Sold out
Jake Silbert
Director of NewsJake Silbert is Highsnobiety's editor & writer with over a half-decade experience writing in the fields of style, sneakers, and youth culture...
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • A Painfully Sleek Birkenstock Mule Too Cool For the Kitchen
  • Finally, "Fully Wrapped" Birkenstocks
  • This Classic Nike Sneaker's Game Days Are Over. Its Fashion Era Has Just Begun
  • Only The Finest Denim For Diesel’s “Birkenstocks”
  • Nike's '90s Cross-Trainer Came In Hot. Now, It's a Stone-Cold Stunner
What To Read Next
  • Jack Harlow's Next New Balance Sneaker Is a Super Slick Soccer Shoe
  • Nike's "Thunderstorm" Air Max Sneaker Brings Severe Heat to the Atmosphere
  • A Classic adidas Football Shoe Is Now Insanely Leathery — And Luxe
  • A Luxe Vans Trail Shoe, Vibram-Soled & Skate-Coded
  • Westwing’s Scandinavian Debut Has HS Staff Embracing Scandi Chic
  • The Slow-Burn Fashion of mfpen turns 10
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now