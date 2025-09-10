Birkenstock’s Quirkiest Mule Is a Drama-Dyed UGG

The Birkenstock Zermatt Wool Felt might be the German heritage brand’s coziest mule.

A single piece of thick, brushed wool felt covers the shoe’s upper with a satisfying, slightly heathered shag that catches light and shadow like a mohair sweater.

Under the softness, it’s all Birkenstock business. The Zermatt comes with Arch support, a deep heel cup, and a roomy toe box that work together to provide optimal comfort, a familiar triad of Birkenstock features.

Best of all, the Zermatt model is the first Birkenstock slipper with a removable footbed, allowing you to choose between a standard cork-latex footbed that molds to you the more you wear it, a footbed that’s extra soft, and one made of warmth-providing shearling.

But it isn’t all best-in-class comfort with these slip-ons, the Birkenstock Zermatt also comes in some quirky color combinations. The “Mauve” colorway is a fun and fuzzy blend of dusty purples with soft grey undertones, while two animal-print options (leopard and zebra print) are literally wild by design.

Three distinct personalities, same cozy mule energy.

In over 250 years of operating, Birkenstock has built up a strong arsenal of mules. There’s the ubiquitous buckled Boston sandal, the wrap-around Kyoto, and the back-strapped Tokyo, all offering different flavours of optometrist-approved mule. The Zermatt, available now on Birkenstock’s website for $99, is the zany cousin of all those shoes.

And while it might be designed for at-home wear, it’d be a shame to never let these colorful Birks onto the pavement.

