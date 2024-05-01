Cactus Plant Flea Market's Nike Air Forces Are Even Better With Hair

Cactus Plant Flea Market's Nike Air Force 1 Low sneakers were already great, presenting the classic Nike Forces with Air More Uptempo details for a clever marriage of Nike icons. Even with delicious color options seemingly lined up for this year, Cactus Plant Flea Market's Nike Air Force 1 sneakers just got even better...hairily better.

Another Cactus Plant Flea Market x Nike Air Force 1 Low sneaker has entered the chat, and it looks quite different from the other leather-based colorways floating around the internet.

As you can probably tell, the CPFM x Nike Air Force 1 sneakers are hairy as heck. Off-white fur completely covers the sneaker's upper, with even the Uptempo-style lettering and thick shoelaces sprouting fuzzy white strands.

CPFM's Nike Air Force 1 sneakers appear to be customs for Travis Scott, who revealed first looks at the wonderfully hairy shoes on his Instagram story (and has his own pending Nike sneakers). The Air Force 1 sneakers even feature "Travis Scott" nameplates replacing the traditional shiny "AF1" lace dubrae.

"Laflame CPFM. Either rare or don't dare," Scott wrote in his post, suggesting his furry CPFM x Nike shoes are one-of-a-kind.

One-of-one sneakers or not, Scott's CPFM x Nike Air Force 1 Low shoes are arguably the best take yet. Again, CPFM's Nike sneakers were exceptional before. But adding the fur element makes for another pleasant and extra stylish surprise to the CPFM twist.

But don't fret. Cactus Plant Flea Market still has those buttery Nike Air Force 1 sneakers en route, from the looks of it. Before 2024 ends, CPFM and Nike are expected to deliver their AF1 collab in new colorways, including green and purple.

Right now, the labels are seeding the vivid Forces to celebrities, who are, in turn, proudly showcasing their Nike gifts with fans.

Big Sean got blessed with a twofer: his own batch of CPFM x Nike Forces...and Frank Ocean's (let's hope Frank eventually receives his sneakers).

These familiar faces showing off their new CPFM Nikes only further builds the hype for the anticipated drop (if the drop happens). Whispers have also spoke of the Cactus Plant Flea Market x Nike Air Force 1s being Friends & Family exclusives.

Cactus Plant Flea Market typically makes hushed moves, sometimes announcing launches days out from the release or just randomly launching underwear bags on its website. CPFM's online store is password-sealed at the moment. But who knows? Maybe we'll see it unlock and loaded with these colorful Forces soon.