Ye Has Julia Fox Yeehaw'd-Up in Denim Shoe-Pants

This article was published on January 11 and updated on January 26.

Julia Fox and Ye's relationship is beginning to morph into a runway show of sorts, and I'm not mad about it.

The couple went on another very paparazzi'd date, this time to dine at Craig's in Los Angeles. Fox, whom Kanye appears to be dressing in all his favorite brands (they recently twinned in Balenciaga outerwear), donned a pair of surreal cowpoke jeans fitted with built-in stiletto boots.

I can only imagine the effort needed to remove the all-in-one bottoms to complete the simple act of peeing, but hey, anything to turn a Look.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

The shoe-pants — shants? — made their debut at Diesel's Spring/Summer 2022 runway show, the denim giant's first season designed by newly-appointed creative director Glenn Martens.

Since his start at the brand, Martens has repositioned Diesel as a directional label with an avant-garde gloss.

His streetwear know-how and tongue-in-cheek sensibility — two skills he's honed while overseeing Y/Project — have helped Diesel transform from denim purveyor to aspirational luxury label.

Diesel

Clearly, Ye is vibing with Martens' vision.

Last week, Fox revealed that the rapper surprised her on their second date with a hotel suite filled with pieces from Diesel's SS22 collection.

As their latest outing suggests, Fox is putting the wares to good use.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Kanye, on the other hand, is sticking to his newly established uniform: an oversized hoodie (ostensibly the YEEZY GAP Perfect Hoodie, which played a starring role in Ye's latest music video), lived-in jeans, motorcycle gloves, and Red Wing work boots.

The couple looked pretty coordinated — matching Ye's rugged vibe, Fox paired the Diesel shants with a Charlotte Knowles moto jacket, black gloves, and a mini version of Balenciaga's City bag.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Then, a few days later at the Schiaparelli runway show, the shoe-pants were no more. They'd been cut into ragged denim heels, which Fox wore with tucked-in vintage Carhartt jeans.

RIP shpants, we hardly knew ye.