Hey, Pull Up Your Bless Jeansheels!

I'll see your Julia Fox joots and raise you Bless' jeels.

While doing my usual Saturday scroll through SSENSE, I was forced to double-back when I stumbled across Bless', erm, jeansheels — jeels for short.

Bless' denim wedge heels look like someone recklessly dropped their denim shorts or wrapped two jean mini skirts around their ankles as a fashion statement.

Literally, vintage blue denim seizes the upper of the Berlin-based label's jeels, equipped with all the standard jean trinkets like a multi-button fly, bronzed rivets, pockets, and even a care instructions tag on the lining.

As if the shoes didn't already make a bold enough statement with the denim, Bless adds a brave wedge to its jeels. So, now we can call them jedges, if you like.

Though the wedges are hidden underneath the heels' jean exterior, the shoe's braided jute midsole perfectly captures the essence of a wedged espadrille sandal for us.

Bless' jeansheels may be unhinged, but it's not unusual coming from the label whose claim to fame was a fur wig that debuted during Maison Margiela's Fall/Winter 1994 runway presentation.

Founders Desiree Heiss and Ines Kaag launched Bless as an atypical fashion label, describing it as a "visionary substitute," "outspoken female," and "project" rather than a brand.

Bless' products indeed expand its unorthodox conversation, having dropped plenty of eccentric pieces ranging from braided puffer scarfs to jean-sweatpants to bomber-jacket-meets-grandma-scarf boleros.

Nonetheless, Bless' jedges aren't the wildest heels we've seen. With COMME DES GARÇONS' sneaker heels and Loewe's soap bar shoes, Bless' shoes fit right in with footwear's current rebellious era.

If you find yourself copping Bless' jeansheels from SSENSE, might I offer a styling tip: pair them with the brand's denim ShirtSleeve scarf.