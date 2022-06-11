Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Hey, Pull Up Your Bless Jeansheels!

Written by Morgan Smith

I'll see your Julia Fox joots and raise you Bless' jeels.

While doing my usual Saturday scroll through SSENSE, I was forced to double-back when I stumbled across Bless', erm, jeansheels — jeels for short.

Bless' denim wedge heels look like someone recklessly dropped their denim shorts or wrapped two jean mini skirts around their ankles as a fashion statement.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Literally, vintage blue denim seizes the upper of the Berlin-based label's jeels, equipped with all the standard jean trinkets like a multi-button fly, bronzed rivets, pockets, and even a care instructions tag on the lining.

As if the shoes didn't already make a bold enough statement with the denim, Bless adds a brave wedge to its jeels. So, now we can call them jedges, if you like.

Though the wedges are hidden underneath the heels' jean exterior, the shoe's braided jute midsole perfectly captures the essence of a wedged espadrille sandal for us.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Bless' jeansheels may be unhinged, but it's not unusual coming from the label whose claim to fame was a fur wig that debuted during Maison Margiela's Fall/Winter 1994 runway presentation.

Founders Desiree Heiss and Ines Kaag launched Bless as an atypical fashion label,  describing it as a "visionary substitute," "outspoken female," and "project" rather than a brand.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Bless' products indeed expand its unorthodox conversation, having dropped plenty of eccentric pieces ranging from braided puffer scarfs to jean-sweatpants to bomber-jacket-meets-grandma-scarf boleros.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Nonetheless, Bless' jedges aren't the wildest heels we've seen. With COMME DES GARÇONS' sneaker heels and Loewe's soap bar shoes, Bless' shoes fit right in with footwear's current rebellious era.

If you find yourself copping Bless' jeansheels from SSENSE, might I offer a styling tip: pair them with the brand's denim ShirtSleeve scarf.

Shop our favorite products

Sold out
GmbHLata Denim Trousers Blue
$435.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Birkenstock x Ader ErrorA630 Black
$50.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Multiple colors
Loro PianaBicolor Baseball Cap Seaweed / Ivory
$410.00
Available in:
Sold out
Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • First, Levi's Made Nike Shoes. Now, Nike Made Levi's Jeans
  • A Neat Trick by Japanese Tailors Put Levi's Jeans in Full Baggy Bloom
  • It’s a Levi’s Denim Jacket, It’s a Cardigan, It’s a… 
  • This Stylish Jean Jordan 1 Sneaker Comes Low-Rise
  • The Denim Jordan 4 Sneaker Looks Good in Its Jumpman Jeans
What To Read Next
  • Jack Harlow's Next New Balance Sneaker Is a Super Slick Soccer Shoe
  • Nike's "Thunderstorm" Air Max Sneaker Brings Severe Heat to the Atmosphere
  • A Classic adidas Football Shoe Is Now Insanely Leathery — And Luxe
  • A Luxe Vans Trail Shoe, Vibram-Soled & Skate-Coded
  • Westwing’s Scandinavian Debut Has HS Staff Embracing Scandi Chic
  • The Slow-Burn Fashion of mfpen turns 10
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now